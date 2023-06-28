Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ confirms release date and runtime









Returning once again to periods of world-shaping history, Ridley Scott is ready to capture the conquests of the legendary French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte with the release of his new epic, Napoleon. As per recent revelations, audiences should gear up for an extensive cinematic journey, with the film boasting a run-time of 157 minutes (and 43 seconds).

The life story of the French military and political leader is as vast as it is epic, providing the director with ample material to cover his meteoric rise to power across Europe. Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that the adaptation requires a substantial runtime to truly do justice to his story – something Scott is more than familiar with.

As per previous reports, the narrative will centre on Napoleon’s ascension to power and his turbulent relationship with Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby. Additional details about the project, however, continue to be kept under wraps.

Originally, the film was set to premiere on Apple TV+, but plans have changed, and Napoleon will now hit the big screen, courtesy of Sony Pictures, which is distributing the Apple Studios-produced movie. This shift aligns with Apple’s strategy to release future films in theatres, a practice that will kick off with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon this October.

For history and cinema lovers, seeing a Scott-helmed big-budget historical film in the cinemas once again must seem like a dream come true. With Napoleon scheduled for a theatrical release this holiday season, fans won’t have to wait long to see Joaquin Phoenix’s rendition of the French Emperor.

Napoleon will storm theatres on November 22nd. Whilst a trailer is yet to drop, Apple revealed some footage for the upcoming film at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Scenes can be seen below at the 1:37:28 mark.