Ridley Scott regrets not directing ‘Blade Runner’ sequel









Blade Runner director Ridley Scott has regrets over not directing the movie’s sequel, which was undertaken by Denis Villeneuve in 2017.

Scott helmed the 1982 science fiction classic based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? The movie was a pioneering entry in the cyberpunk genre and is now regarded as one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made.

Blade Runner starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a police officer instructed to hunt and kill fugitive humanoids called Replicants. The movie also featured performances from Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Daryl Hannah, Edward James Olmos and M. Emmet Walsh.

Despite the movie initially underperforming, Blade Runner soon became a cult classic, leading to the announcement of a sequel. However, Scott dropped out of the project in 2014 to turn his focus on Alien: Covenant.

Instead, Villeneuve, known for movies such as Prisoners and Arrival, took the helm, delivering Blade Runner 2049 in 2017. Ford reprised his role alongside actors such as Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Scott served as an executive producer on the film, yet, in a recent interview with Empire, the filmmaker suggested that he would’ve liked to have directed it himself. “I shouldn’t have had to make that decision. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2.”

The director will produce another spin-off, the Amazon Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099, which was first announced in 2021. He told Esquire, “It’s all set years on. To me, it circles the idea of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.”