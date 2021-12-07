Ridley Scott tells journalist to "go f**k yourself" after 'The Last Duel' question









Ridley Scott has been on a crusade this year, with numerous embarrassing situations emerging after audiences and critics voiced their disapproval of his 2021 projects The Last Duel and House of Gucci. The director of classics such as Blade Runner is struggling to stay relevant by routinely featuring in headlines for his inflammatory comments.

His first film of 2021, The Last Duel, is a simple tale about medieval France featuring a duel between a knight and a square over the “honour” of a woman. The film tanked at the Box Office but Scott refused to accept that he had produced an inferior effort. Instead, he doubled down on the claim that everyone is wrong except himself.

In this case, Scott held millennials responsible for the failure of The Last Duel. Scott went on to explain: “I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cell phones. The millennials, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone.”

According to the director, people were unable to appreciate The Last Duel because of the sinister machinations of social media: “This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

It looks like Scott is slowly losing control, evident from his recent spat with a journalist who said this while talking about The Last Duel: “It’s a very realistic film. It looks more realistic than Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood if you’re talking about…” Even this simple comment made Scott go absolutely berserk.

He rudely interrupted the journalist by saying: “Sir, fuck you. Fuck you. Thank you very much. Fuck you. Go fuck yourself, sir. Go on.”

