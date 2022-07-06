Ride’s Andy Bell cover Pentangle folk classic ‘Light Flight’









Ride’s Andy Bell has shared a cover of the Pentangle folk classic ‘Light Flight’ as the B-side from his new single ‘Lifeline’ from his forthcoming solo album Flicker.

Speaking about the single, the former Oasis guitarist mused: “In my opinion it’s important to be there for people we love who have gone down rabbit holes, ready to accept them when they come back.”

Philosophically continuing with an air of hope: “I hope and want to believe that they will be back from the wilderness at some point.”

The album is also set to have a similar feel, as he commented: “When I think about Flicker, I see it as closure. Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale.”

Concluding: “Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.”

The album is set for release on February 11th via Sonic Cathedral. You can check out the single and pentangle cover below.

