Ride with drummer Matt Cameron on Pearl Jam track 'Evenflow'









Matt Cameron is the architect of 1990s rock drumming. While peers like Dave Grohl and Jimmy Chamberlain tended to get more attention, Cameron was holding down some of the most interesting and quietly complicated rhythms that ever sprung out of the grunge movement. Originally the anchor behind the ever-shifting time signatures of Soundgarden, Cameron became an all-time legend when he joined fellow grunge gods Pearl Jam as their full-time drummer in 1998.

Cameron’s technique behind the kit is actually remarkably similar to Grohl’s: influences from the likes of John Bonham and Keith Moon are easy to spot in the playing of both drummers. Whereas Grohl bashes away as loud and fast as possible, Cameron tends to hang back, only unleashing his flashiest rudiments and rolls when the time is right.

In Soundgarden, the time was always right. Tracks like ‘Jesus Christ Pose’ and ‘Spoonman’ were anchored in Cameron’s ability to treat the drum kit like a mini-orchestra, looping in tom hits, cymbal crashes, and furious bass drum strikes to create an overwhelming barrage of drums. Thanks to the wonky changes written by Chris Cornell and the detuned rumble favoured by bandmates Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd, Cameron was able to let loose frequently while playing with Soundgarden.

The same wasn’t always true for Pearl Jam. Although tracks like ‘Porch’ and ‘Why Go’ were right up Cameron’s alley, Pearl Jam tended to have a greater number of gentle and contemplative tracks than Soundgarden did. Cameron was able to show off his versatility with Pearl Jam, adding light touches and delicate drive to songs like ‘Black’ and ‘Indifference’. But when it came time to rock, Cameron was ready to go hard.

When Pearl Jam performs their classic Ten cut ‘Evenflow’ live, it sounds slightly different from the studio version. The band have been jacking up the tempo of the song for years, but Cameron locks in with the faster speed without missing a beat. The other major difference comes during Mike McCready’s solo, which is extended to let McCready indulge in his coolest wah-soaked fantasies. It’s up to Cameron to guide everyone back into the song’s final chorus, and he does so with commanding power thanks to a few massive triplets.

Ride along with Matt Cameron as he sails through a live version of ‘Evenflow’ down below.