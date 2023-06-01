Ricky Gervais “excited” about the Australian version of ‘The Office’









Actor, writer and comedian Ricky Gervais has revealed his excitement about a forthcoming version of his sitcom TV show The Office being made in Australia, following the successful adaptation in the United States.

The famous show is now set for an Aussie version which will air on Prime Video. The new adaptation will also see a female in the lead role of office boss for the first time.

Gervais played the lead role in the original British version of The Office, manager of Wernham Hogg Slough branch, David Brent, while Steve Carrell played Michael Scott, head of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the celebrated US adaptation.

Now the Australian comedian and actor Felicity Ward will take on a middle management character based on Gervais’ original. She’s called Hannah Howard and is the managing director of the packaging company Flinley Craddick.

In a statement released alongside the announcement of the new show, Gervais said, “I’m very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century. Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so I can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.”

The Office Australia will take place in the present day and begins with Hannah’s seniors telling her that her branch is closing down, so all her employees will have to start working from home. However, like Brent and Scott, Hannah begins making promises she can’t keep to try and keep her team together.

The Australian version of the show will be the 13th adaptation of Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s BBC original, having received remakes in countries including France, Canada, Chile, and Israel.