Rick Moranis revealed his favourite song of all time









Rick Moranis is a legend of the screen and, for anybody who grew up during the 1980s, he was a permanent fixture of their childhood. On top of being a fine actor, Moranis also has a sophisticated taste in music, as his favourite song of all time confirms.

For a decade, Moranis was inescapable, and every movie producer worth their salt attempted to recruit him for their projects. Most notably, he appeared in The Flinstones, Ghostbusters II, Little Shop of Horrors, Spaceballs, and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series.

However, being an actor was never part of his plans, and as bizarre as it sounds, Moranis seemingly fell into Hollywood. Before becoming internationally famous, he was a disc jockey in his native Canada. It would prove to be his comedic tongue that persuaded shrewd producers to give him a chance in front of the camera, and they’d reap the rewards of their brave decision.

Although his radio programmes were humorous, it also shows that music has been a firm interest in his life since he was an upstart in Toronto. In 2013, Moranis had a discussion with SPIN about the most important records in his life, and like most children of the 1950s, it was The Beatles who exposed him to the beauty of music.

He explained: “When the Beatles hit in the early ’60s I think the objection was more to the hair than the music. The McCartney melodies were undeniably beautiful. The parents of my generation couldn’t deny ‘Yesterday’. I happen to have been partial to the Beatles, but a lot of kids loved the Rolling Stones and I don’t know what their parents thought of them.”

During the same interview, Moranis was also tasked with naming the greatest song of all time. It’s an answer that is subjective, and there’ll never be a correct response. However, it’s hard to argue with the Canadian’s suggestion. “There are songs that haunt me,” he began. “I say haunt me because they’ve stayed with me for so long. The Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’ is another like that.”

Moranis isn’t alone in this school of thought, and in 2007, Paul McCartney made the same declaration. “‘God Only Knows‘ is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it,” he said. “It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian.”

If both Moranis and McCartney believe ‘God Only Knows’ is the best song of all time, who are we to disagree?

