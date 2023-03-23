‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland cleared of domestic violence charges









All domestic abuse charges against the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, have been dropped by the Orange County district attorney. The DA’s spokeswoman, Kimberly Edds, detailed that the two felony counts involving Roiland’s former girlfriend were dropped “as a result of having insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt”. Roiland has said he’s “deeply shaken by the horrible lies”.

The celebrated comedy writer and animator had been awaiting trial on charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against his former partner.

In response to the developments, Roiland took to Twitter to express his thoughts and feelings. “I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process”.

Roiland added: “Most of all, I’m disappointed so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled’. That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now the legal case has ended I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

The initial charges had been dated as far back as May 2020, but they were allegedly kept from the media until NBC News reported on the case in January 2023.

Roiland created the beloved aminated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon, voicing both of the titular characters. To date, the show has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network as part of its Adult Swim night-time programming and is set to return for a seventh run.

Adult Swim decided only to continue with Dan Harmon following the charges against Roiland. Roiland’s parts were set to be recast for the seventh season. 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals, which produce two other animated series Roiland worked on, did the same. At present, it is unclear if or when Roiland will return to these roles.