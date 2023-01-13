'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland charged with domestic assault









Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the hit Adult Swim animated show Rick and Morty, has been charged with domestic assault following an incident in 2020.

Although it has been almost three years since the incident occurred, the charge has only become public knowledge this week, courtesy of NBC News. Roiland pled guilty following the event. His attorney has now published a statement which claims the writer is innocent, and they believe the case will subsequently be dismissed. T. Edward Welbourn wrote: “We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”

Despite the case finally becoming public knowledge, the specifics of the incident are still unknown because the charging document remains private. Initially, in 2020, Roiland appeared in court and pled not guilty to two charges. The case went to a pre-trial on Thursday. If he’s found guilty, Roiland could face up to seven years in prison.

Allegedly, the incident happened around January 19th, 2020, and the alleged victim has chosen to remain anonymously known as ‘Jane Doe’. According to police, she “was in a dating relationship” with Roiland at the time of the incident. Additionally, a police complaint says the woman is “in a traumatic condition”.

Following his arrest, Roiland was arrested on a $50,000 (£41,000) bond in August 2020, ahead of pleading not guilty four months later. In October 2020, a protective order was also filed, which said Roiland is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order.

Furthermore, Roiland isn’t allowed to be within 100 feet of the person, according to the order. He was also ordered to turn in any firearms he owned or possessed. It remains unknown who requested the order, but it’s in place until October 2023.

At the hearing on Thursday, Roiland’s lawyer was told by a judge that a plea deal was available. However, no more details about the event were revealed. His next hearing is scheduled for April 27th.