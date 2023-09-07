Richard Hawley announces ‘Now Then’ greatest hits record









After two decades of making indie rock gems, Richard Hawley has announced the release of an upcoming greatest hits box set entitled Now Then.

This comes after Hawley had songs featured in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City, co-written with his former bandmate Jarvis Cocker. Hawley had served as the touring guitarist for Pulp during the dates for the album This is Hardcore.

Along with his budding solo career, Hawley has kept up his work by writing songs for other artists. In the years since his debut, Hawley’s resume includes collaborations with other British acts such as Arctic Monkeys and Elbow.

Collecting the best tunes since his debut, the set will feature two discs of the best material from Hawley’s studio output. Alongside his major singles, the album also promises various deep cuts from his solo career and fan favourites.

The tracklist isn’t limited to what turned up on his studio albums or singles, either. Being a fixture of writing for television, other inclusions feature his version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’ from the most recent season of Peaky Blinders.

As of yet, there has been no word of any new material from Hawley. Outside of his various film scores and studio output, the new greatest hits collection is set to be one of the first major releases Hawley has put out since 2019’s Further.

Now Then is set to come out on October 20th, 2023.