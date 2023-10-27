Why Richard Gere hated his role in ‘Pretty Woman’









From Julia Roberts’ striking red dress to Roy Orbison’s catchy yet classy soundtrack, 1990’s Pretty Woman had all the ingredients for an iconic modern classic. The romantic comedy follows the story of Edward, a super-wealthy entrepreneur portrayed by Richard Gere, who hires Vivian, a sex worker, to escort him to social engagements. As the pair fall in love, platonic at first, they struggle to navigate the gulf between their disparate lives.

The film is positively glistening with iconic scenes that have been parodied countless times over the years as it lodges itself ever firmer as a string to the bow of ‘90s pop culture. The movie will undoubtedly endure as a classic of its time, but since its release, audiences have taken issue with some of its messages.

Beyond Edward and Vivian’s breach of Californian prostitution laws, the story glamourises the lifestyle of greedy urban bankers. “Don’t worry if you can’t find a partner, kid. Study hard, become a banker, and you can buy yourself one,” is one particularly problematic message young audiences could glean from Pretty Woman.

As it happens, Richard Gere picked up on this while shooting the movie and was slightly uncomfortable with it. “People ask me about that movie, but I’ve forgotten it,” Gere told Australian Woman’s Day, comparing Pretty Woman to his then-new movie, Arbitrage. “That was a silly romantic comedy. This is a much more serious movie that has some real cause and effect.”

“It made those guys seem dashing, which was wrong,” Gere explained. “Thankfully, today, we are all more sceptical of those guys.”

“In the 1980s, relationships were all about status,” he added. “I would rather be loved than have money and all that other stuff. I know now that I would rather have something that is true, something that is based on real love.”

At least, one could argue Pretty Woman depicts Edward as a lonely baker seemingly disillusioned with his position in the world. Perhaps a moral balance might have been attained if Vivian had inspired Edward to take on a less well-paid yet more enriching and philanthropic vocation.

Watch the trailer for Pretty Woman below.