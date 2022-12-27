Rian Johnson "pissed off" with full 'Glass Onion' title









After much hype and anticipation, the Rian Johnson sequel titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has landed on Netflix, though the director behind the multi-million dollar venture isn’t too happy with how the film’s title turned out.

Though Johnson’s film is officially a follow-up to his 2019 murder-mystery Knives Out, it is also a totally separate movie, featuring only one returning character in Daniel Craig’s eccentric detective Benoit Blanc. A standalone film that shares no narrative ties with the original, Johnson was frustrated that the full title of Glass Onion could not reflect this.

“I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained,” Johnson told The Atlantic, adding: “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know? I want it to just be called Glass Onion”.

Continuing, the director explains, “I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling”.

Despite Johnson’s frustrations, the film, starring Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr. has proved to be a significant Netflix hit.

In the same interview, Johnson also touched on his controversial addition to the Star Wars universe in the form of 2017s The Last Jedi. “A good ending that recontextualizes everything that came before it and makes it a beautiful object unto itself,” Johnson told the publication, adding: “I love an ending where you burn the Viking boat into the sea”.

Take a look at the trailer for the newly released Glass Onion below.