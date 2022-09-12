Rian Johnson has planned multiple 'Knives Out' sequels









Rian Johnson has only made a handful of features, but he has already garnered a strong following, especially due to the impact of films like Looper. In recent years, Johnson has found unprecedented commercial success through projects such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out.

Knives Out displayed Johnson’s directorial skills perfectly. Featuring an all-star cast with Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis and more, Knives Out played with the codified conventions of the whodunnit genre. It managed to find mainstream success because audiences genuinely appreciated its refreshing approach to an oversaturated genre.

Now, Johnson is ready to replicate the success of the original with a brand new sequel titled Glass Onion. Starring Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton, along with Daniel Craig, who reprises his role, the film will focus on a tech billionaire who hosts a private party on a Greek island. When a dead body surfaces, Craig’s detective is called into action.

At the premiere of the film at the Toronto Film Festival, which recently kicked off, Johnson claimed that he was highly motivated to continue on his filmmaking journey. He said: “My granddad Howard Johnson travelled here tonight, he’s in the audience. Granddad, you are my role model.”

“You’re the reason I’m making movies today, I love you so much and I’m so happy you’re here,” the filmmaker added. He revealed that he was invested in the franchise as long as Craig was ready too: “I’m going to keep making these until Daniel [Craig] blocks me on his phone.”

Watch the trailer below.