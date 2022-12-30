Rian Johnson claims working with Matt Berry is a "major life goal" of his









Rian Johnson, director of the Knives Out film series, has claimed it is a “major life goal” for him to work with British comedian and actor Matt Berry.

The comment came after podcaster Nathan Ellington Tweeted, “Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3.” Although Berry is best known for acting in television shows, such as The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, What We Do In The Shadows and Toast of London, fans seem delighted at the idea of the actor joining the star-studded cast of the Hollywood film series.

The Tweet has garnered almost 12,000 likes, leading Ellington to explain in greater detail how he would like to see Berry in the third movie. “Make him a rival detective that’s also an old friend of Blanc’s. I just need to hear Matt Berry annunciating every single detail of a murder with Benoit Blanc excitedly jumping in and agreeing with him in that southern drawl… cinematic perfection,” he suggested.

He also wrote, “I think the best thing would be not only for Matt Berry to be a rival detective, but for him to be Benoit Blanc’s ex. So if you’re listening @rianjohnson I am begging you to make this happen.” In response, Johnson replied, “It is a major life goal to work with this man.”

Following the success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which has garnered 82.1 million watched hours since it was added to Netflix on December 23rd, Johnson will begin working on a third movie next year.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Johnson shared, “Even when I’m doing all the publicity for this film, I’m trying to start building up a structure, an idea, so that after New Year, when it’s time to actually get to work, I’m hopefully not just staring at that horrible blank page. But you always are, I guess.”

