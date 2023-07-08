Revisit Johnny Cash’s cover of ‘Highway Patrolman’ by Bruce Springsteen









Johnny Cash and Bruce Springsteen share a profound affinity that resonates through their music. As stalwarts of Americana, these two artists embody the genre’s very essence. Cash, in particular, has paid homage to Springsteen’s songwriting prowess by covering several of his iconic tracks throughout the years.

In 1999, as part of an all-star tribute show to Cash, Springsteen said: “Johnny, I wanna send out a big thanks for the inspiration. You kinda took the social consciousness from folk music, the gravity and humour from country music, the rebellion out of rock ‘n’ roll. You taught all those young guys that it was not only alright to tear up all those lines and boundaries but it was important.”

As part of his biography, Johnny Cash The Life, Robert Hilburn said, “Cash loved the Springsteen songs for much the same reason he so admired [Bob] Dylan songs: their daring, compassion, and commentary.” As two of the biggest names in music, such open and honest affection for each others’ work really speaks loudly about the impact they had and continue to have on those that wade in similar spaces.

Cash covered Springsteen’s ‘Highway Patrolman’ as part of his 1983 album Johnny 99. The song tells a poignant and introspective story about a highway patrolman named Joe Roberts and his troubled relationship with his younger brother, Franky.

The lyrics paint a vivid picture of Joe, an honest and hardworking patrolman who struggles to balance his duty to uphold the law with his loyalty to his troubled brother. The narrative unfolds as Joe narrates the events surrounding Franky’s involvement in criminal activities, expressing both understanding and conflicting emotions.

Through the song, the lyrics explore themes of family loyalty, moral dilemmas, and the complex dynamics of brotherhood. It delves into the struggles faced by Joe, torn between his responsibilities as an officer of the law and his love for his brother, Franky.

The finger-picking guitar, complete with Cash’s deep baritone, adds an extra layer of emotional depth to the song. The original is striking in its ability to capture the heart, but Cash’s version takes its anecdotal feel to a new height as he croons, “I always done an honest job / As honest as I could”.

It’s a noble rendition that powerfully captures Cash’s distinctive style and a touch of country flavour. He brings a sense of authenticity and gravitas to the sound that arguably wasn’t there before, capturing the complex emotions and moral dilemmas conveyed in the lyrics.