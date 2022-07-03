Revisit Blur's TV debut on a children's show









Eggs ‘n’ Baker was an odd little programme in the late 1980s and early 1990s. A children’s show that aired on Saturday mornings on the BBC, the programme was largely a cooking show for people who didn’t know how to cook (have you ever seen a toddler cook?) hosted by Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker. The show would probably be cast to the dregs of the Beeb archive if it didn’t have one notable distinction: it served as the programme where Blur made their television debut.

Blur themselves were just kids when they appeared on Eggs ‘n’ Baker. Having formed just three years before, the group nestled comfortably into the baggy scene and went about releasing increasingly hype-heavy singles like ‘She’s So High’ and ‘There’s No Other Way’ as they prepared their debut LP Leisure. It was the latter that they brought with them to the BBC stage for their first appearance on the telly.

The performance is clearly mimed, but so was just about every other television performance of the day. The reason why the band chose to make their debut on Eggs ‘n’ Baker is anyone’s guess: maybe it was the only gig they could book, or maybe their label Food Records exclusively sought out culinary programmes to appear on. Got to keep that name brand synergy up, I suppose.

This particular video comes from a rebroadcast on the UK Play channel’s Dream Performances programme. That means it comes with some helpful pop-up info, including the implication that Baker herself chose Blur to appear on the programme and a dig out the host by claiming that she would “take a fag break when the bands were on.”

As Blur was appearing on the programme, the hype around Leisure was beginning to reach a fever pitch. When the album eventually came out in August of 1991, however, the band experienced a notable drop off in their popularity. Overexposed and lacking a strong musical identity, Blur were cast off with middling reviews as the baggy scene began to collapse around them.

In major debt to Food Records, Blur embarked on an American tour that would prove disastrous for the band’s morale. However, the nightmare US tour wound up being a major turning point for the band, causing Damon Albarn to shun America and focus more intently on his British roots. When Blur returned with 1993’s Modern Life Is Rubbish, they sounded like a completely different band than the one peddling dance rhythms on Eggs ‘n’ Baker two years prior.

Check out Blur’s first television appearance from 1991 down below.