Watch Renée Zellweger make her music video debut with C.M Talkington’s ‘Two Steps’









Actor Renée Zellweger has appeared in her first music video, harmonising with director C.M ‘Carty’ Talkington on his new song, ‘Two Steps’.

The pair worked on the video and song together, which comes after three decades of friendship. When Zellweger was a rising star, she secured a role in Talkington’s film Love and a .45 in 1994. Soon after, the actor received more prominent roles in films such as Empire Records in 1995, followed by Jerry Maguire in 1996, before she eventually led the successful Bridget Jones trilogy, beginning in 2001.

Mark Pellington directed the video for Talkington’s song, who has previously worked with big names such as Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen. The director revealed in a statement: “Two Steps’ is a lone star music film about friendship, movement and finding the right rhythm. The video evokes a nostalgic time in Texas lore, a bygone time when people danced, and hearts soared when life was somewhat simpler and easier.”

“The video evokes joy in this time, in the free-wheeling track, showcasing the true to life, friendship and vocal chemistry between two great friends, Carty Talkington and Renée Zellweger. Two friends in cinema and in song, the music film is a tale of these two, a melancholy ditty, a swinging country twang full of memory, longing and sunsets to die for,” he continued.

Zellweger explained (via Variety) that Talkington asked her to pick a song to sing on his album. “He sent me a few of ’em that seemed like they would be a good fit and, immediately, ‘Two Steps’ was obvious to me. […] With ‘Two Steps,’ I heard it, and I couldn’t stop singing; it was in my head — and it still is.”

Check it out below.