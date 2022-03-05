Remembering Kathryn Bigelow's video for New Order's 'Touched By the Hand of God'









You might know Kathryn Bigelow from her place in history as the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director, a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing, and a BAFTA Award for Best Direction.

With her film The Hurt Locker, she made plenty of milestones. She also directed Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit, Point Break, and many more. But what plenty of people don’t know about her early days in the directing world is that she actually has a very special music video under her belt.

Although her Oscar-winning film didn’t make its way to theatres until 2008, she stayed busy throughout the ’80s, including her work on New Order’s 1987 music video for their song ‘Touched by the Hand of God’.

This song isn’t one of the most well-known, but it definitely doesn’t skimp on quality. The English rock band, which is best known for their songs like ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, and ‘True Faith’, formed in 1980 after Joy Division saw their final days.

Their sound is a unique synth-driven alternative that spearheaded the new-wave movement of the 80s alongside other superpowers of the era. Even with their more famous songs remaining in the cultural consciousness, there are plenty of tracks that deserve a little more love, much like this one.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the director, the band, or both, this music video may come as a pleasant surprise. Although it’s a standard-enough performance video, you can definitely see the budding directorial talent in this blue-overtoned music video.

About her directing experience, she has said, “If there’s specific resistance to women making movies, I just choose to ignore that as an obstacle for two reasons: I can’t change my gender, and I refuse to stop making movies. It’s irrelevant who or what directed a movie, the important thing is that you either respond to it or you don’t. There should be more women directing; I think there’s just not the awareness that it’s really possible. It is.”

It’s easy to see that she fully devotes herself to her work and always has, with the carefully constructed shots and camerawork that created even just this short video.

If you’re curious to see the ways in which Kathryn Bigelow’s work comes across in this New Order video, you can check out the full clip here.