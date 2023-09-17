Gavin Clark: the man behind the music of Shane Meadows









Shane Meadows stands as a true British auteur, with critically acclaimed films like This is England, Dead Man’s Shoes, and Room for Romeo Brass telling funny, touching and stylised stories that capture the heart of northern England. Yet, behind the legacy of modern Britain’s best filmmaker, there’s another hero – the unsung maestro who lent sonic life to many of Meadows’ works: Gavin Clark.

In 1988, a chance encounter at Alton Towers would set the stage for a lifelong artistic partnership. Far removed from the world of cinema and music, Clark fried chips for hungry visitors at the theme park. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t in love with it. As he later described to Vice magazine: “Man, this is so fucking wank. I might as well give it up”.

Almost immediately after handing his notice, he met Meadows. Back then, the director was nursing his own musical ambitions – however, upon hearing Clark play, Meadows felt that Clark was “fifty times better”.

“It was quite heartbreaking at the time,” Meadows recalled, “But I wouldn’t have become a filmmaker if it wasn’t for Gavin.”

Shane wasn’t the only one enthralled by Clark’s melodies. Describing the unique allure of Clark’s music, Meadows observed: “Gavin’s stuff was right up there with people like Nick Drake, Tim Rose. He seemed to be in that mould but was twenty-one, living in a field in the middle of Staffordshire. This relationship is lifelong.”

Echoing this sentiment, Clark reminisced about their early days: “Shane used to go to Affleck’s Palace to buy my jeans. There were a lot of idiots around, and no one got it, but he did.”

Their first collaborative venture was Small Time in 1996, a project which introduced Clark to film producer and drummer Dominic Dillon. This marked the beginning of Clark’s seamless transition into cinematic music, with his tracks gracing each of Meadows’ subsequent films. Beyond film scores, Clark was a pivotal figure in the UK music scene, forming bands like Sunhouse and Clayhill.

By the late 2000s, however, Clark had distanced himself from music. Afflicted by drug and alcohol problems and mental health issues, he considered packing in the music and delivering pizzas instead. Meadows, however, was not ready to let his friend’s talent fade into obscurity. “I sort of said, look. Let’s make a little documentary, and we’ll use the documentary to get you some equipment,” Meadows reflected. This resulted in the 2007 documentary The Living Room, and for years after, Clark managed to forge a music career – although he will most likely be remembered for his contribution of The Smiths cover to the This Is England soundtrack.

Tragically, Clark’s life was cut short in 2015 due to complications induced by alcoholism. His legacy, however, endures, particularly in Evangelist, an album released posthumously with the contributions of artists like Ludovico Einaudi and Warren Ellis. His and Meadows’ last collaboration, This Is England 90, aired shortly before their death. The third spin-off series from the acclaimed film marked the end of a nearly ten-year journey – and stands as a tribute to their shared friendship and artistry.