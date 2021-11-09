Regina Hall set to star in 'Midnight Run' sequel









The 1988 comedy Midnight Run is a bonafide cult classic, featuring the fantastic combination of Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. It follows the misadventures of a bounty hunter (De Niro) who is tasked with bringing back a criminal accountant (played by Grodin). A competent character-driven comedy, Midnight Run was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for its comedic performances.

Writer George Gallo said: “I think what audiences like about Midnight Run is the relationship between Jack and The Duke. In many ways it is a love story, although it is one that is short lived. They meet each other, take an instant dislike to one another and over time grow to respect each other which leads to deeper feelings. Both men realise, despite their differences, that they share core beliefs of what is right and wrong”.

Adding, “Audiences also think that the road trip angle to the story rings true. Everyone who has ever gone on a long road trip knows that things can go wrong and, as a result, adults can be reduced to behaving like children. No matter how well a script is written, it has to be fully realised by the director and actors. Every last person working on the film did a terrific job.”

“Stay true to yourself,” Gallo continued. “The Hollywood system can really chew you up and spit you out. There are many people out there, even those who are well meaning, who will tell you why a specific story will never work. If you’re sure that it will work, you have to stick to your guns.

“When I completed the screenplay for Midnight Run there were a lot of people who didn’t get it. I got a lot of dumb notes about how to make it better. Some of the things people talked about were the scenes that are now considered classics. Stick to your guns and follow your heart and you’ll always come out on top!”

After years of planning and botched blueprints, Universal Pictures finally announced a film sequel starring Regina Hall. Although De Niro is attached to the project as a producer, he might end up acting in the project as well.