Watch the trailer for Reggie Yates' debut feature film, 'Pirates'









BBC Radio 1 DJ Reggie Yates is taking his creative talents to the silver screen as the first trailer for his directorial debut, Pirates, has been released online.

Best known for his work as a British actor, TV presenter and radio DJ, Yates has enjoyed roles in the popular children’s show Rastamouse, as well as in a minor character for the internationally-renowned Doctor Who. Having presented various shows on BBC Radio 1 alongside longtime collaborator Fearne Cotton, the DJ turned-writer/director has also worked on several short films.

In 2014, Yates released Date Night, starring Oscar-winner and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, a short film that would win Yates the Best UK Short award at the London Independent Film Festival.

Set in London on New Year’s Eve 1999, Pirates will be the creatives’ feature-length directorial debut, following three 18-year-old musicians on a coming-of-age voyage to find tickets for the best millennium party in the capital. The film stars Small Axe actor Elliot Edusah, Gangs Of London‘s Jordan Peters and Reda Elazouar of Eastenders fame.

As a purveyor of contemporary music and supporter of new artists, Yates’ film will predictably feature a wide range of 1990s inspired artists, including tracks from So Solid Crew, DJ Zinc, Hardrive, Ms Dynamite, Peven Everett and Sia.

Upon the film’s production completion in October 2020, Regie Yates sent out the following message on Instagram, “Somehow, we did it. Our little film wrapped picture on Friday and the 25 day shoot finally came to a close…What an experience, what a cast and crew and I know I’m supposed to say this, but we really have come away with something special.

“Get used to these faces, I’m beyond proud to play a small part in the journey these talented three young men are about to go on”.

Pirates will be released in UK cinemas on 26 November.

