Regé-Jean Page to star in heist film from the Russo Brothers







Coming hot off his work on Netflix's popular costume drama Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has been cast for a new, untitled heist film directed and penned by Fargo writer Noah Hawley, with Joe and Anthony Russo producing.

Not a suggestion of a story has yet been released, aside from the assumption that its heist genre will involve the stealing of something (or someone) considerable. Produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO, Larocca has stated, “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire”.

Continuing, he adds, “We are very happy to continue to fulfil that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page”.

Netflix and AGBO recently combined for Extraction, written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth, with 99 million households watching the film worldwide, making the film the most successful original feature in the streaming site’s history. AGBO also recently wrapped The Gray Man, helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, whilst starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

Speaking to GQ about his involvement with Netflix’s Bridgerton, particularly as a black actor, Page notes, “I’d be twice as hard on my agent to get on the case. Because I think that’s the only way you end up with Bridgerton. You don’t get there unless you’re knocking on the door”.

Entering on a horse in the popular series, Regé-Jean Page commented on the importance of this introduction, stating, “Being on a horse is literally lifting people into a position of aspiration, power, possibility and agency that they’ve not been afforded before. That’s what’s ridiculous. That we are not creative enough in the creative industries – that’s the failure. But the second you start doing that? It’s like, ‘This is so easy!’ Yes, it is, so keep doing that”.

Take a look at the trailer for Netflix’s Bridgerton below.

