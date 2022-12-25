Reese Witherspoon hated working with Vince Vaughn on 'Four Christmases'









Many Hollywood stars have tried their hand at the humble Christmas movie. The examples are numerous, ranging from the late James Stewart in the classic 1946 film, It’s a Wonderful Life to Lindsay Lohan in 2022’s hit Netflix title, Falling for Christmas. As long as there’s a demand for both Christmas cheer and movies that convey this sentiment, it’s a trend that will never abate. Two of the most prominent contemporary names to have starred in a yuletide title are Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, but unfortunately for them, as with many festive films, it was a total flop.

The movie in question is 2008’s Four Christmases, and whilst many remember the name, it holds a meagre 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, denoting that it is destined to be consigned to the dustbin of history. Whilst there’s a lot to be said about the quality – or lack thereof – the most notable aspect is that it was a joyless filming experience for stars Witherspoon and Vaughn.

Telling the upbeat story of a couple – played by Witherspoon and Vaughn – who go to four different houses for the Christmas holidays as both have divorced parents, the film’s sentiment is undermined by the fact that Witherspoon and Vaughn are alleged to have hated each other.

It’s a Hollywood feud that seems to have been forgotten, but back then, the vitriol between the pair was evident for all fans to see. At the time of production, numerous stories were leaked to the press about the atmosphere on set and the tangible nature of the stars’ tension.

Per The Daily News, sources declared that Witherspoon and Vaughn’s personalities were such polar opposites that it brought them into conflict. “Vince rolls onto set in the morning looking like he just came in from a night out, while Reese will arrive early looking camera-ready,” claimed one of their sources. “Then Reese tries to force Vince into blocking out each scene and running through their lines as Vince tries to convince her that he’s an ad-libber and wants to play around and see where the scene goes.”

The pair’s mutual hatred was so extensive that a sex scene was cut from Four Christmases, with it alleged that Witherspoon didn’t even want to feign intimacy with Vaughn. Interestingly though, it was later reported that Vaughn took his revenge by double booking himself during the press rounds for the film, meaning Witherspoon had to do it all on her own. His final act then came when he was absent at the movie’s premiere.

Funnily enough, The Hollywood Reporter posted a video on YouTube from the red carpet of Four Chistmases‘ premiere where Witherspoon and the cast are asked about Vince Vaughn. Although Witherspoon appeared to wax lyrical about her absent co-star, starting her spiel with “Aw, he’s the greatest”, her account was torn to shreds, with the glibness as clear as day. Her hatred for Vaughn could be more apparent.

