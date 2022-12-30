Reese Witherspoon names her favourite movies of all time









Long-occupying a place at the very top of contemporary Hollywood, actor Reese Witherspoon understandably has a strong legion of fans worldwide, largely thanks to her success in the industry during the 1990s. Since her Hollywood inception, she’s earned the chance to work with the likes of Alexander Payne, Mary Harron, James Mangold, Jeff Nichols and Paul Thomas Anderson, proving herself time and time again.

Sparking a career in the early 1990s, Witherspoon made a name for herself in the critically acclaimed romantic drama The Man in the Moon, co-starring Sam Waterston and Tess Harper. Capturing the hearts of Hollywood movie moguls, Witherspoon soon became a promising young name, appearing in the live-action Disney movie A Far Off Place in 1993, followed by Jack the Bear with Danny DeVito in 1993 and the subversive comedy S.F.W. in 1994.

Whilst her name became known in the industry throughout the early ‘90s, bolstering her position with appearances in Fear, Twilight and Pleasantville, Witherspoon’s true success wouldn’t be fully realised until the end of the decade. 1999 proved to be a decisive year for the young actor’s career, taking a role in Roger Kumble’s Cruel Intentions and Alexander Payne’s celebrated movie Election before an appearance on the NBC show Friends would consolidate her position indefinitely.

Ever since, Witherspoon has grown to become a favourite of fans across the world, with publications quizzing the actor about her own opinion towards popular culture.

In a conversation with Grantland back in 2014, Witherspoon answered many of these trivia questions, telling the publication her favourite film, among other nuggets of information. “Terms of Endearment or Belly,” the actor concisely stated, opting for the 1983 comedy-drama starring Jack Nicholson and the 1998 crime film directed by Hype Williams, featuring Nas, DMX and Hassan Johnson.

Directed by James L. Brooks, the same mind behind As Good as it Gets and Broadcast News, Terms of Endearment is based on the novel by Larry McMurtry and tells the story of Aurora (Shirley MacLaine), a stubborn woman looking for love whilst trying to navigate her daughter’s family problems. Winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, the film is a much-loved classic.

Witherspoon’s second pick isn’t quite as critically acclaimed, naming Belly in the same breath as Terms of Endearment for her favourite movie of all time. Heavily dividing fans and critics, journalists across the world bashed the movie for its over-the-top nonsensical story, whilst audiences embraced its silly style and vivid cinematography. Clearly, Witherspoon sides with the latter half of the debate.

Whilst cinephiles may be aware of Terms of Endearment, Belly is a more obscure pick from Witherspoon, so we’ve linked the trailer for the 1998 crime movie below.