Reddit's list of the top 25 horror films of 2021









Whilst the horror genre has enjoyed an impressive resurgence in the past decade or so, with filmmakers like Ari Aster, Jennifer Kent and Robert Eggers helping to inject a significant dose of quality into the often ridiculed genre, 2021 wasn’t a particularly great year for fans of terror and gore. With promising efforts falling short of greatness and few undiscovered gems managing to squeeze their way into the limelight, the horror genre in 2021 failed to make a significant impact.

Though, in the contemporary parliament of the internet, many have tried to scratch together a list of the greatest horror films of the year, scratching the very bottom of the barrel to try and gather any morsel of quality. Perhaps the most democratically decided list comes from Reddit, where the horror movies forum have devised their list of the 25 best horror films of 2021, including several pieces of Hollywood schlock along with a good handful of independent features.

The latest horror film from genre aficionado James Wan, Malignant, tops the list at number one, a somewhat surprising choice given the movies inexplicable B-movie qualities, whilst Rose Glass’ terrific independent psychological drama, Saint Maud rightfully earns the second spot. Other notable additions to the top ten include Last Night in Soho from Edgar Wright, the Candyman remake from Nia DaCosta and the Palme d’Or winning thriller Titane from French director Julia Ducournau.

Take a look at the full list of Reddit’s top 25 horror movies of 2021, below.

Reddit’s top 25 horror films of 2021

Malignant (James Wan) Saint Maud (Rose Glass) The Night House (David Bruckner) Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright) Candyman (Nia DaCosta) Psycho Goreman (Steven Kostanski) Fear Street: 1994 (Leigh Janiak) Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (Leigh Janiak) V/H/S/94 (Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Steven Kostanski, Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows) Titane (Julia Ducournau) Fear Street Part Three: 1666 (Leigh Janiak) A Quiet Place Part II (John Krasinski) Halloween Kills (David Gordon Green) Censor (Prano Bailey-Bond) Willy’s Wonderland (Kevin Lewis) Antlers (Scott Cooper) The Green Knight (David Lowery) Caveat (Damian McCarthy) Werewolves Within (John Ruben) The Medium (Banjong Pisanthanakun) Lamb (Valdimar Jóhannsson) The Advent Calendar (Patrick Ridremont) Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Darren Lynn Bousman) Wrong Turn (Mike P. Nelson) Vicious Fun (Cody Calahan)

Including some of the year’s most celebrated horror films, unusually the Reddit-curated list also has some strange additions such as the fantasy drama, The Green Knight from David Lowery, a film that is undoubtedly excellent though is also not a horror. In addition, although the list has to be complete, including the likes of Spiral: From the Book of Saw and Wrong Turn on the ‘best of the year’ list may be a little too generous.

Take a look at the trailer for the list’s number one pick, Malignant, below.