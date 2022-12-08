Red Hot Chili Peppers' video for ‘Californication’ surpasses one billion YouTube views









Red Hot Chili Peppers have joined an exclusive club thanks to their video for ‘Californication’, which has now surpassed one billion views on the streaming platform YouTube.

The title track from their hit 1999 album was elected as the band’s fourth single from the record and has become one of their signature songs. It has become their first song to reach this milestone on the platform, and throughout 2022, it continues to be streamed 290,000 times on a daily basis, according to Variety.

The visuals for ‘Californication’ was uploaded to the Chili’s YouTube channel in October 2009 and feature the band shirtless, who participate in a real-world video game, which later was developed into a real thing earlier this year. Per NME, developer Miquel Camps Orteza said at the time: “I wanted to play that game so bad! It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone [make] the game, so I challenged myself to create it.”

Recently, the band announced details of a 23-date global tour that kicks off in March in Vancouver. Stadium shows will follow across North America and Europe before the run comes to a close on July 23rd at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Their guests for the jaunt are The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess, who will be playing on select dates each. The Chili’s will also be making stops at various festivals while on the road.

Last summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers enjoyed an international 40-date stadium tour with the help of A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, The Strokes and HAIM. Their tour will also be taking them to Australia and New Zealand in the New Year, where they’ll co-headline six dates alongside Post Malone.