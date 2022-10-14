Stream the new Red Hot Chili Peppers’ album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’









The legendary funk-rock outfit Red Hot Chili Peppers have continued a sterling year in the industry with the release of yet another full-length studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen. The album is now available on all streaming platforms via Warner Records.

The new album was borne out of the same sessions that gave fruit to this year’s other RHCP album, Unlimited Love, which soared to number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This is the first time the band has released two albums in just one year.

The press release for Return of the Dream Canteen reads: “Return of the Dream Canteen feels like a nod to the creative prosperity of a psychedelic desert. Something about the four of us wandering into a time and place that had less definition than normal lead to more music. We just kept sipping away. The canteen was generous.”

The press release then notes how the songs came to fruition, suggesting that Flea was the one to get things moving. “Just when a blubberously funky baseline seemed like it might lie dormant without a dance partner, its song fellows would show up to party,” the statement explained. “John’s tenacious focus on treating every song as though it was equal to the next helped us to realize more songs than some might know what to do with. In a world where a single track release is typical, we decided to release back to back double records. We feel good about it. Pass the canteen.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers returned to their longtime collaborator and producer Rick Rubin to create as many as 17 expressive tracks. The band are scheduled to headline the Austin City Limits festival this coming Sunday (October 16th). You can check out the full stream of the new album below.