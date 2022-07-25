Red Hot Chili Peppers announce details for new album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’









The dust has barely settled on their previous outing, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers are ready to arrive on the double with another new record set for release soon.

Flea has often touted his admiration for creatives like Nick Cave who treat life as an artist with a 9-5 devotion and it would seem that he has been putting in overtime himself with his Chili bandmates for this rapid turnaround.

The band have teamed up with the famed Rick Rubin once more as the bearded studio messiah takes up production duties for Return of the Dream Canteen. This link has fans speculating as to whether the sound will be very similar to Unlimited Love.

As frontman Anthony Kiedis told NME upon the release of their last record: “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

Thus, it wasn’t all that surprising when the band suddenly announced: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs.”

Continuing: “Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.”

Adding: “With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out.”

Concluding: “Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”

The album is set for release on October 14th via Warner Records.

