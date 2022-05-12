Red Hot Chili Peppers drop out of Billboard Music Awards









This year’s edition of the Billboard Music Awards has been garnering a lot of attention because of the decision to include Travis Scott as part of the performers’ lineup, following the “mass casualty” event at Astroworld festival last year. While the Red Hot Chili Peppers were also set to perform, it does not look like a possibility anymore.

According to a social media post, the band dropped out of the event due to “unforeseen circumstances” but others such as Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay have been added to the lineup. Other artists who are scheduled to perform include country singer Morgan Wallen who received a ban because of the usage of racial slurs.

Despite these controversies, the Billboard Music Awards maintained that they conducted a thorough review of the artists and stood by their decision to provide them with a platform. A statement read: “We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

Adding, “After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

While this was set to be the first Billboard Music Awards performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1999, there are other big names on the lineup sheet including Mary J. Blige and Ed Sheeran among others. The post by the Billboard Music Awards social media account read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will not be able to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. They look forward to seeing you on the road this summer!”

