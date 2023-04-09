A recording of a 1963 show by The Beatles has been saved for the public









A tape recording of an early show by The Beatles in 1963 at a private school in Buckinghamshire has been saved for the public.

The 60-year-old recording, which also features onstage patter by The Beatles, is to be restored for broader listening, according to the BBC journalist who broke the story, Samira Ahmed. The school’s former student who made the tape, John Bloomfield, hopes it will be enhanced with the same technology that has brought other early cuts by The Beatles to life.

“Talks are under way to get [the tape] cleaned up and for a permanent home in a national cultural institution,” Ahmed told the Observer. “John feels strongly that it should not end up, as so many Beatles relics have, in the vault of a private individual.”

Bloomfield was a teenager at the time of the show on April 4th and was the stage manager, recording it with his new Butoba MT5 machine. As he felt its poor quality would make it inaccessible, he stored the tape away at his home for years. In the meantime, The Beatles went on to become the world’s biggest band.

The setlist has been noted as significant as it outlines the band’s progression, capturing the point before they were about to blow up. The songs included American R&B standards, including ‘I Just Don’t Understand’ and ‘Matchbox’, which the group made their own during their Hamburg chapter of the previous three years. The show also includes originals, including ‘From Me to You’, which hit Number One in the UK the following week, and cuts from Please Please Me, which had just been released.

“I felt my whole body vibrate with the sheer raw power of the Beatles,” Ahmed says. Other revelations from the recording are that the band might have been helped by the stimulant Predulin and that the 22-year-old drummer, Ringo Starr, made a jokingly lewd approach to one of the girls who had been watching, a daughter of a school staff member.

“It must have been like a hurricane hitting that school,” Ahmed explains. “They wolfed down chicken and chips in the school tuck shop, and on the walk back to the car, Ringo suggested a quick fumble in the bushes to one of the girls (politely declined).”