Record Store Day 2023: the complete release list









The complete list of releases for Record Store Day 2023 has been released. The event celebrates independent record stores globally and is returning on April 22nd. This year, it will give fans the opportunity to purchase a host of one-off releases on vinyl from hundreds of artists, including The 1975, Blur, Taylor Swift, Pixies, Foals and more. The 16th edition of the annual event follows the recent news that vinyl outsold CDs in 2022, for the first time in 35 years.

“We can’t wait to be taking part in Record Store Day UK,” Scott Gamble from Crash Records in Leeds told the NME. “It’s such a great chance for us – and others stores all over the country – to shout about what we do and see the local music-loving community out in force”.

Gamble added: “Having such a great list of releases from household names through to brand new artists means we get an opportunity to introduce our world to people who aren’t necessarily already part of our brilliant set of regulars. So we’re excited to welcome back some of those new faces after April 22 too.”

Earlier this month, The 1975 were announced as ambassadors for RSD 2023, and are releasing a live performance alongside the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on a variety of formats, including vinyl, for the first time.

“The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year,” frontman Matty Healy explained. “Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Find the complete list of Record Store Day 2023 releases below.

The complete list of Record Store Day 2023 releases:

1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

A Flock Of Seagulls – B-Sides & Rarities

A Place To Bury Strangers – See Through You: Rerealized

Acid Mothers Temple – Paralyzed Brain

Adicts, The – Fifth Overture

Alan Silvestri – Summer Rental

Alex Chilton – Live at Anvers

Ali Farka Toure – Green

Alison Goldfrapp – Remix EP

Alison Moyet – The Other Live Collection

Alpha & Omega – Ancient A&O

Alpha & Omega – Another Moses

Altered Images – Clara Libre

Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking

Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina

Archie Shepp – À Massy

Arooja Aftab – Live In London

Artful & Ridney ft. Terri Walker – Missing You

Athletes Of God, MSW, Lady Blackbird – Fontella/I Don’t Want To Be Normal

AURORA – The Woman I Am

Baby Queen – Colours Of You

Baker Gurvitz Army, The – The Baker Gurvitz Army

Bardo Pond – Peel Sessions

Bark Psychosis – SCUM

Bastille – Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Beach House – Become

Belinda Carlisle – Remixes

Ben Webster – In Hot House

Bert Jansch – Toy Balloon

Bert Jansch – When The Circus Comes To Town

Bevis Frond, The – Hit Squad

Big Moon, The – Love in The 4th Dimension : 12″ + 7″ bonus tracks

Bill Evans – Treasures – Solo, Trio & Orchestral Records from Denmark (1965-69)

Bill Grace – Chances Go Round / Lonely

Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Live at the De Montfort Hall, Leicester 1979

Billy Foster & Audio – Billy Foster & Audio

Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall

Björk – Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix) / Atopos (sideproject Remix)

Black Keys, The – Live At Beachland Tavern

Black Rebel Motorcyle Club – Live at Levitaiton

Black Sabbath – Never Say Die!

Blitz Vega (Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke) – Strong Forever

Bluey – Dance Mode!

Blur – Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr. Chatter Box b/w Mr. Chatter Box Dub

BODEGA – Xtra Equipment

Born Heller – Born Heller

Breakwater – No Limit (Mike Maurro Mix) / No Limit (12″ Single Version)

Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS

Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People (10th anniversary Deluxe)

Bros – When Will I Be Famous? / I Owe You Nothing (Remixes)

Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby – Secret House (12″ single)

Caitlin Rose – A) Johnny Velvet B) Carried Away (Demo)

Canned Heat – Vintage

Carl Cox – Deep Space X (Juan Atkins Remixes)

Carole King – The Legendary Demos

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – 30 Something

Celeste – Lately EP

Cesária Évora – Radio Mindelo (Early Recordings)

Charlie Parker – Afro Cuban Bop: The Long Lost Bird Live Recordings

Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland

Chet Baker – Chet (Mono)

Chuck Boris Trio, The – Funky Nassau / Shaft

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – Berro e Sombaro

Come – Gently Down the Stream

Confidence Man – RE-TILT EP

Corviria – Psyco Analysis

CRAC – All For You

Cranberries, The – Wake Up + Smell The Coffee

Cure, The – Show

Cynthia Sheeler – I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 / I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1

Czar – Czar

Damian Lewis – Zaragoza

Dan Penn – Unheard Demos

Darren Hayes – Let’s Try Being In Love – The 12 Inch Mixes

Darren Hayman – Lido

David Bowie – LAUGHING WITH LIZA – THE VOCALION AND DERAM SINGLES 1964 – 1967

David Byrne – The Complete Score From “The Catherine Wheel”

David J – Urban Urbane

Death – Fate: The Best of Death (Reissue)

Delines, The – The Night Always Comes

Dennis Olivieri – Welcome to the Party

Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc)

DIIV – Live at the Murmrr Theatre

Dirty Projectors & Björk – Mount Wittenberg Orca

Dismemberment Plan, The – Change

Dizzy Gillespie Quintet – Live in Las Vegas 1963

Doctor Who – The Amazing World Of Doctor Who

dodie – Hot Mess EP

Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968

Dome City Rock Orchestra, The – Quiet Village Pt 1 / Quiet Village Pt 2

Donna Summer – A Hot Summer Night (40th Anniversary Edition)

Donnas, The – Message from The Donnas–The Early Singles (Limited Metallic Gold Vinyl Edition)

Dorsey Burnette – Hard Working Man (1960-1964)

Duran Duran – Carnival Rio!

Durutti Column, The – Treatise on the Steppenwolf + Human Avatars

Dusty Springfield – Cameo

Easy Life – Live From Abbey Road Studios

Echo & The Bunnymen – Peel Session 1997

Ed Rush & Optical – Wormhole

Eddie Money – The Covers

Edgar Froese of TANGERINE DREAM – Ages

Ellie Goulding – Halcyon Nights

Elton John – Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Elvis Presley – Sings Aaron Schroeder

Elvis Presley – Elvis Is Black

Elvis Presley – Burning Love – The RCA Rehearsals

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery

Ennio Morricone – Gli Occhi Freddi della Paura OST

Ennio Morricone – Il Serpente OST

Ennio Morricone – Le Foto Proibite di una Signora Per Bene OST

Ennio Morricone – Senza Sapere Niente di Lei [Segreto #5]

Envy Of None – Envy Of None

Eric Carr of KISS – Rockology

Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline

Essential Logic – Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?)

Ethics, The – Now Is The Time

Etta Marcus – Heart-Shaped Bruise

Experimental Audio Research – Mesmerised

Fake Blood – I Think I Like It

Fall, The – Live 1977

Fantastic Aleems & Leroy Burgess, The – Get Down Friday Night (Special Re-Mix) / Get Down Friday Night (Vocal)

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Live at Roundhouse

Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound

Fleetwod Mac – Albatross

Flowers of Hell, The – Odes

Foals – Life Is Yours (Life Is Dub)

Frank Black – Live 2006

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – The Drugs / Parasite

Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart

Frankie and The Witch Fingers – ZAM

Fred Davis & The Blues Express – Fred Davis & The Blues Express

Frou Frou – Off Cuts

Future Sound of London, The – Life In Moments

Garbage – Witness To Your Love

Gaturs, The – Swivel Your Hips Pt 1 / Swivel Your Hips Pt 2

Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around (Acoustic Album)

Generation X – Generation X

Geraint Watkins – In a Bad Mood + In a Raw Mood

Giant Sand – Center of the Universe

Goblin – Rarities (Film Versions and Alternates)

Gong – Angel’s Egg

Graham Bonnet – Line-Up

Grateful Dead – Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77

Greentea Peng – RISING

Groove Armada – Black Light

Groundhogs, The – Crosscut Saw

GTR – GTR

Haircut 100 – Haircut 100% Live!

Hal Blaine – Psychedelic Percussion

Half Japanese – The Band That Would Be King

Happy Mondays – Balearic Beats

Harvey Scales & Seven Seas, The – Trying To Survive (7″ Mix) / Bump Your Thang (7″ Mix)

Hawkwind – The Iron Dream – Live 1977

Heidi Berry – FireFly

Heidi Berry – Below The Waves

Herbert – Musca Remixes 12″

Heroin – Discography

Higsons, The – Run Me Down – The Complete Two-Tone Recordings

Hoax, The – So What/Cargo Recordings

Honey Bane – Violence Grows

Howard Jones – Complete BBC Sessions 1983-1987

Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness DUB

Hyla Parker – Joe / Quiet Tunes

Ian McCulloch – Slideling (20th Anniversary Edition)

Icarus Line, The – All Vows Boxed

Iced Earth – Plagues Of Dystopia

Jackie Stoudemire – Flying High / Guilty

Jacob Collier – Never Gonna Be Alone

Jah Thomas – Tribute To Reggae King Bob Marley

Jah Wobble – Redux

Jamiroquai – Live at Maida Vale

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – The Sound Emporium EP

Jazz Artist Guild – Newport Rebels

Jazz Butcher – Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides and Seasides

Jerry Harrison – The Red And The Black (Expanded Edition)

Jerry Lee Lewis – Live at the Palomino Club

Jessie Ware – Free Yourself

Jesus Jones – Live in Chicago 1990

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley

João Donato E Donatinho – Sintetizamor

JoBoxers – Like Gangbusters

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Streetcore

John Lunn & Eivør – The Last Kingdom – Destiny Is All :

John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth

John Massoni w/ Sonic Boom – Think Of Me When You Hear Waves

John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Jonathan Richman – Jonathan Goes Country

Jorja Smith & Joy Orbison – Rose Rouge

José González – Local Valley Remixes

Joyce, Naná Vasconcelos, Mauricio Maestro – Visions of Dawn

Juan McClean, The – A Happy House (Mark E remix of Matthew Dear v Audion Remix), AA Happy House (Matthew Dear V Audion Remix)

Juno Reactor – Transmissions (30th Anniversary Edition)

K-Solo – Tell the World My Name (Limited Lemon Vinyl Edition)

Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP

Karin Jones – Under The Influence Of Love

Kasabian – Rocket Fuel

Keith Richards – Vintage Vinos

Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes

Lacuna Coil – Shallow Life

Lacuna Coil – Dark Adrenaline

Laibach – Nova Akropola

Landscape – From The Tearooms Of Mars…To The Hell Holes Of Uranus

Larry Bright – New Dimensions

Larry Coryell – Introducing The Eleventh House

Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival (Mac Miller) – You :

Latin Blues Band – I’ll Be A Happy Man / Take A Trip

Leftfield – This Is What We Do (Ambient Mixes)

Liminanas & David Menke, The – Thatcher’s Not Dead (OST)

London Grammar – If You Wait

Louisa “Markswoman” Mark – Breakout

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

M / Robin Scott – Pop Muzik/Baby Close The Window

M.E.B – That You Not Dare To Forget

Madison Avenue – Polyester Embassy

Madness – I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3

Madonna – American Life Mix Show Mix

mal-one – punk rock pictures on my wall

Mansun – Before The Grey Lantern

Marc Almond – Fantastic Star

Marcel King – Reach For Love – Singles 1983-1988

March Violets, The – Made Glorious

Maria McKee – Late December/ Live Acoustic

Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : LP

Mars Volta, The – Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day Exclusive

Marvin, Gaye/ Shorty, Long – This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me​)/Don’t Mess With My Weekend

Max Roach & Archie Shepp – Force – Sweet Mao – Suid Afrika 76

Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know

Maximum Joy – White & Green Place (Extra-Terrestrial Mix) plus essential dance tracks

Maxwell Udoh – Survival Of The Fittest

Medeski Martin & Wood – It’s a Jungle In Here (Limited 30th Anniversary Clearwater Blue Vinyl Edition)

Metronomy – Small World Special Edition (Record Store Day)

Midlake – Live at the Roundhouse

Midnight, The – Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live

Mike Flowers Pops, The – Wonderwall

Mike Oldfield – TUBULAR BELLS – OPUS ONE

Mikey Dread/ Edi Fitzroy – Original General / Queen Of Harlesden

Miles Davis – Rare Miles From The Complete On The Corner Sessions

Missing Persons – Live in New York 81′

Motley Crue – Helter Skelter

Motörhead – Lost Tapes Vol:4

Mozzy – Bladadah

Mr Benn – The Music

Mr. Big – Mr. Big

Muddy Waters – Hollywood Blues Summit 1971

Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law

NAS – Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002

NENA – 99 Luftballons

Nico – Live at the Library Theatre ’80

Nightingales, The – Out of True

Noctorum (Marty Willson-Piper) – Offer The Light

NOISY – FAST FWD: TO VINYL (EP)

Nuggets – 50th Anniversary Box

Ocean Colour Scene – B-Sides, Seasides and Freerides

OFF! – Free LSD B-Sides

Oh Sees – Smote Reverser (Golden Fleece Edition)

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

Orb, The Featuring Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – The Upsetter At The Starhouse Sessions

Orville Peck – Bronco

OST / David Shire – The Conversation OST

OST / James Bernard – The Devil Rides Out Picture Disc OST

OST / Nino Rota/Carmine Coppola – The Godfather Suite

Ottile Patterson – 3000 Years With Ottilie

Paul Mcartney – Red Rose Speedway : Half Speed

Paul Simpson – Astral Girl EP

Peaness – Are You Sure?

Pearl Jam – Give Way

Pearlfishers, The – Sky Meadows

Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground

Pearls Before Swine – Balaklava

Pere Ubu – Raygun Suitcase

Peter Tosh – Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976

Phil Ochs – Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

piri & tommy – froge.mp3

Pixies – Demos

Pixies – Doolittle – Live In Brussels, 2009

Pogues, The – The Stiff Records B-Sides 1984- 1987

Poison Girls – Hex

Polica – Shulamith

Police, The – Every Breath You Take

Porcupine Tree – IA / DW / XT

Porridge Radio – 7 Seconds / Jealousy (demo)

Prince Rakeem – Ooh I Love You Rakeem/Sexcapades

Prodigy, The – Invaders Must Die Remixes

Ramones – Pleasant Dreams – New York Sessions

Reggae Specials – Reggae Beatles Vol 2

Republica – Speed Ballads

Residents, The – Our Finest Flowers

Rich Kids – Ghosts of Princes in Towers

Richard Caiton – Thank You / Where Is The Love

Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses

Roger Rodier – Upon Velveatur

Rolling Stones, The – Beggars Banquet

Romeo Void – Live from the Mabuhay Gardens November 14, 1980

Sam Fender – Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe

Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras) – Unholy

Sarah Kinsley – The King / Cypress

Schleimer K – Schleimer K

Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues

Scuba – Hardcore Heaven

Sea Power – Everything Was Forever

Selecter, The – Live at the NEC 1980

Self Esteem – Compliments Please

Seth Lakeman – The Somerset Sessions

Sheena Easton – The Essential 7″ Singles 1980-1987

Shirley Scott – Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank

Sigur Ros – Kveikur

Simple Minds – Neapolis

Siouxsie & the Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse

Sir Douglas Quintet – Texas Tornado: Live from the Ash Grove Santa Monica 1971

Sisters of Mercy – The Reptile House EP

SIX BY SEVEN – System One

Slade – Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply

Slits, The – (Un)Cut – The Demos And Alternative Mixes

Smithstonian – Mississippi Mud / Just Sitting

Smoke, The – It’s Smoke Time

Snapped Ankles – Blurtations

Soft Cell – Light Sleepers

Son Volt – Day of the Doug :

Sonny Stitt – The Bubba’s Sessions

Sonny Stitt – Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank

Soul Asylum – MTV Unplugged

Soul Jazz Records Presents – New York Noise: Dance Music from The New York Underground 1978-82

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska 20th Anniversary Edition

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Gipsy Rhumba: The Original Rhythm of Gipsy Rhumba in Spain 1965 – 1974

Soul Jazz Records Presents – 200% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk & Dub in Jamaica

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Holy Church of the Ecstatic Soul: A Higher Power: Gospel, Soul and Funk at the Crossroads 1971-83

Soweto Kinch, London Symphony Orchestra, Lee Reynolds – White Juju

Sparks – Live at Record Plant 74′

Spectrum and Silver Apples – A Lake Of Teardrops

Spencer Tune – Nightmare

Stairsteps (aka The Five Stairsteps) – 2nd Resurrection

Steeler – Steeler

Stetasasonic – In Full Gear (35th Anniversary)

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna Live 1981

Stewart Copeland – Klark Kent

Suede – “Suede” demos

Suggs & Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R

Suicide – A Way Of Life – The Rarities EP

Sun Ra – Haverford College, January 25 1980

Sunburst Band / Dave & Maurissa, The – Secret Life Of Us (Special 45 Version) / Look At The Stars (2-Step Soul Mix)

sunn O)))/Boris – Altar

Supergrass – St. Petersburg

Suzi Quatro – Back To The Drive

Suzi Quatro – Quatro

Swedish House Mafia – The Singles

Sweet – Block Buster! / The Ballroom Blitz

Swell Maps C21 – Polar Regions

Sword, The – Gods Of The Earth

Symposium – One Day At A Time

T. Rex – Rockin’ & Rollin’

Tangerine Dream – Live in Paris, Palais des Congrès

Taproot – Welcome

Taylor Swift – Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Tears For Fears – Saturnine Martial & Lunatic

Ted Nugent – Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All

Telescopes, The – Hungry Audio Tapes

Terry Callier – Hidden Conversations

Theo Lawrence – A Country Mile

Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986

Tom Grennan – Here

Tony Troutman – What’s The Use? / Instrumental

Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Rarities

Travis – The Invisible Band (Live)

Tricky – Pre Millennium Tension

TSU Toronados – Please Heart Don’t Break (7″ Mix) / Ain’t Nothin’ Nowhere (7″ Mix)

TV Mania – Bored Of Prozac and the Internet?

Twink & The Sitar Service – Twink & The Sitar Service

U2 – New Year’s Day – 40th anniversary edition

UFO – Will The Last Man Standing [Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO

Ultramagnetic MCs – Ultra Ultra / Silicon Bass

Una Luz Y El Zigui – Buenos Días Juventud

Unloved – Killing Eve’r “Ode To The Lovers”

Van Halen – Live: Right Here, Right Now

Various (Mike D) – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.4

Various Artists – Ska La-Rama

Various Artists – Larry Levan’s Paradise Garage

Various Artists – Monsters, Vampires, Voodoos & Spooks

Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 3 (Beat Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands)

Various Artists – Bossa Nova at Carnegie Hall

Various Artists – Secretly Distribution x Music Declares Emergency Presents… Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2

Various Artists – For The Love Of Haiku

Various Artists – Philly Groove Records: When Times Are Bad We Turn To Love (Rarities and Unreleased)

Various Artists – OCEANS TWELVE (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Limited 2-LP Gold “Faberge Egg” Vinyl Edition)

Various Artists – You Flexi Thing Vol 11

Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: A Chrestomathy: Subterranean Sacraments From The Country Music Underworld (1952-1974)

Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Hotel Jolie Dame

Various Artists – Psyche France Vol 8

Various Artists (Soundtrack) – Akilla’s Escape

Various/ Lee Hazlewood – Fools, Rebel Rousers & Girls on Death Row – The Lee Hazlewood Story 1955-1962

Vartan, Sylvie – Salut les Copains! Beginnings of…YE-YE!

Velvet Hammer – Party Hardy (7″ Mix) / Happy (7″ Mix)

Verlaines, The – Bird Dog

Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes [Picture Disc]

Virgin Prunes, The – The Debut EPs

Week That Was, The – The Week That Was

Wendell Harrison – Fly By Night

While She Sleeps – SO WHAT?

White Town – Women In Technology

Wilco – Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Willie Dixon – Catalyst

Willie Tee – Please Don’t Go / My Heart Remembers

Willie Tee – Funky Funky Twist / First Taste Of Hurt – Alternative Version (Blue Version)

World Party – Seaview Records Presents World Party Curated By RSD

X-Press 2 – Lazy / Kill 100

xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange – The Remixes

Yard Act – 100% Endurance (Elton John Version)

YES – Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Yumi Zouma – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

Yusef Lateef – Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42° 30′ Longitude 83°