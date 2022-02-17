Record Store Day 2022: All the releases available

Record Store Day is fast-approaching, and collectors of the music world can once again look forward to a stellar list of exclusive releases while supporting independent stores and artists in the process.
With last year proving to provide the highest level of vinyl sales in over 30 years, with a whopping 23% growth rate, it stands to reason that your local stores will be busier than ever, so now more than ever, it pays to have your Wishlist at the ready.
This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the event and with that landmark comes some deluxe celebratory editions and no doubt some in-store appearances and other treats near you.
As this year’s ambassador, Taylor Swift announced: “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me.”
Adding: “Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”
This time around, over 260 stores will be partaking in the event of Saturday, April 23rd—and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to find a copy of the full list of release available below once their door’s open.
Record Store Day 2022 the full list of releases:
50 Foot Wave
Power + Light
Fire Records
LP
50 Foot Wave
Bath White
Fire Records
LP
A Place To Bury Strangers
Keep Slipping Away 2022
BMG
LP
A. R. Kane
Americana
Luaka Bop
2xLP
Academic, The
Community Spirit
Capitol
12″
Ace Of Base
All That She Wants
Demon Records
LP
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso UFO
Absolutely Freak Out! (Zap Your Mind)
staticresonance
2xLP
Ade
It’s Just Wind
Mexican Summer
LP
Alan Vega
Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway
Sacred Bones Records
7″
Albert Ayler
Revelations
Elemental Music
5xLP
Alice In Chains
We Die Young
Sony CMG
12″
Alpha & Omega
Tree Of Life – Volume 1
Mania Dub
LP
Alpha & Omega
Tree Of Life – Volume 2
Mania Dub
LP
Altered Images
The Return of The Teenage Popstar
Cooking Vinyl
12″
America
Rarities
Rhino
LP
Amy Michelle
is that all there is?
Method Records
12″
Andy Crofts & Le SuperHomard
Forevermore
Colorama
7″
Angelo Badalamenti
Blue Velvet – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)
Concord / UMG
2xLP
Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers
In My Prime
Tidal Waves Music
2xLP
Art Pepper
Meets The Rhythm Section (MONO)
Concord / UMG
LP
Ashby
Looks Like You’ve Already Won
Marina Records
LP
ASIA
XXX
BMG
LP
Associates
Covers
BMG
LP
Azymuth
Light As A Feather (Picture Disc)
Far Out Recordings
LP
Bad Company
Live 1979
Rhino
2xLP
Barbara Mason
The Lost 80s Sessions
South Street
LP
Bardo Pond
Bufo Alvarius
Fire Records
2xLP
Be Bop Deluxe
Live! In the Air Age – The Hammersmith Odeon Concert 1977
ESOTERIC RECORDINGS
3xLP
Belinda Carlisle
The Heaven On Earth Tour
Demon Records
2xLP
Bell Biv Devoe
Poison
Get On Down
LP
Bernard Butler
People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021
Demon Records
2xLP
Beth Orton
Central Reservation
Sony CMG
2xLP
Beth Orton
Trailer Park
Sony CMG
2xLP
Betty Harris
The Lost Queen Of New Orleans Soul
Soul Jazz Records
2LP
Biff Bang Pow!
Songs For The Sad Eyed Girl
Glass Modern
LP
Bill Evans
Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert at the Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires
Resonance Records
2xLP
Bill Evans
Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert at the Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires
Resonance Records
2xLP
Billy Bragg
Life’s A Riot With Spy vs Spy
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Birds, The
The Birds Ride Again
Flood Gallery
7″
Bleeding Hearts, The
Riches to Rags
Bar/None Records
LP
Blondie
Sunday Girl EP
UMC/Capitol
2 x 7″
Blur
“Bustin’ + Dronin’ ”
Parlophone
2×12″
Bobbi Humphrey
Baby Don’t You Know
Uno Melodic
12″
Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited
Dream Queen
Now-Again Records
LP
Brian Bennett
Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk) (Limited Blue with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)
Real Gone Music
LP
Brian Tyler
The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift – Original Score
Concord / UMG
2xLP
Bring Me The Horizon
2004 – 2013 – The Best Of
BMG
2xLP
Bruno Nicolai
La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)
Decca/CAM Sugar
12″
Buena Vista Social Club
Ahora Me Da Pena
World Circuit
EP
Burning Hell, The
Nigel The Gannet
NineXNine
7″
Calvin Keys
Full Court Press
Tidal Waves Music
LP
Camera Obscura
Making Money (4AD B-Sides and Rarities)
4AD
LP
Carina Round
Carina Round – The Disconnection (Deluxe)
Do Yourself In
2xLP
Carlton Melton
Out To Sea (Sailed on Edition)
Agitated
2xLP
Ceyleib People, The
Tanyet
Jackpot Records
LP
Charles Mingus
The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s
Resonance Records
3xLP
Charlie Mitchell
After Hours / Love Don’t Come Easy
Janus
7″
Chet Baker
Live In Paris – The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984
Elemental Music
3xLP
Chicago
Chicago at Carnegie Hall, April 10, 1971
Rhino
3xLP
Childish Gambino
Kauai
Glassnote
LP
Chrissi
Back In The Day
Island/Listen Generously
10″
Christy Moore
Ride On
Rhino
LP
Coldharbourstores
Coldharbourstores REMIXED
Enraptured Records
LP
Collective Soul
Disciplined Breakdown
Concord / UMG
LP
Commander Venus
The Uneventful Vacation
Concord / UMG
LP
Coolio
It Takes a Thief
Tommy Boy Music
2xLP
Corinne Bailey Rae
The Sea
UMC/EMI
LP
Joseph Cotton
Zoom Zoom Shaka Tacka
Room In The Sky
LP
Cranberries, The
Remembering Dolores
UMC/Island
2xLP
Crass
Big A Little A / You’re Already Dead
One Little Independent Records
12″
The Cure
Pornography
UMC/Polydor
Picture Disc
Cypress Hill
How I Could Just Kill A Man
Sony CMG
10″
Dalis Car
The Waking Hour
Beggars Banquet
LP
Damned, The
Strawberries
BMG
LP
Dan Jones
OST Louis Theroux: My Scientology Movie
Wave Theory Records
LP
Dan Jones
OST Shadow of the Vampire
Wave Theory Records
LP
Dana Gillespie
Foolish Seasons
UMC/Decca
LP
Darlene Love
The Many Sides of Love—The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!
Real Gone Music
LP
Dave Allen
DNA
Diggers Factory
LP
Dave Allen
The DNA of DMA
Themsay
12″
Dave Davies
Kinked
Green Amp Records / Red River Entertainment
LP
David Bowie
Brilliant Adventure
Parlophone
EP
David Bowie
Brilliant Adventure
Parlophone
CD
David Bowie
Toy E.P.
Parlophone
EP
David Bowie
Toy E.P.
Parlophone
CD
David J with Tim Newman
Analogue Excavations & Dream Interpretations Volume 1
Glass Modern
LP
David J with Tim Newman
Analogue Excavations & Dream Interpretations Volume 2
Glass Modern
LP
Kevin Davy & The Inn House Crew
Golden Brown (22 Medley)
Room In The Sky
7″
Deacon Blue
Raintown (35th anniversary)
Sony CMG
LP
Dead Famous People
Lost Person’s Area
Fire Archive
LP
Deadmau5
Vexillology
Play Records
2LP
Deadmau5
Full Circle
Play Records
2LP
Deep Heat
Do It Again / She’s A Junkie (Who’s The Blame)
Cu-Wu
7″
Def Leppard
High n Dry
UMC/Mercury
Picture Disc
Del Shannon
Rock On
Demon Records
LP
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Live In Loveland!
Colemine Records
2xLP
Dermot Kennedy
Doves + Ravens
Island
LP
Dillinger Escape Plan
Dissociation
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Dio
Double Dose Of Donington – ’83 & ’87
Niji/BMG
LP
Dire Straits
40th Anniversary – Love Over Gold (half speed).
UMC/Mercury
LP
Disciples, The
Imperial Dub – Volume 1
Mania Dub
LP
Disciples, The
Imperial Dub – Volume 2
Mania Dub
LP
DJ Cam
Diggin
Attytude Records
12″
DJ Fresh
Gold Dust
BBK
12″
Doctor Who
Dead Air
Demon Records
2xLP
Donna Summer
Donna Summer
Driven By The Music
LP
Doors, The
L.A. Woman Sessions
Rhino
4xLP
Dudu Lima & João Bosco
O Ronco Da Cuíca / Incompatibilidade De Gênios
Far Out Recordings
12″
Durand Jones & The Indications
Power to The People
Colemine Records
7″
Dusty Springfield
See All Her Faces 50th Anniversary
UMC/Mercury
2LP
E. Lundquist
Multiple Images
KingUnderground
LP
Echo & The Bunnymen
B-Sides & Live (2001 – 2005)
Demon Records
2xLP
Elaine Mai
Home (Vinyl Edition)
Eva Magical Music Sounds
LP
Electrified A.G.B.
Fly Away / Fly Away – Inst
Dome City
12″
Electronic
Remix Mini album
Rhino
LP
Elton John
The Complete Thom Bell Sessions
UMC/Mercury
LP
Elvis Presley
Blondes, Brunes & Rousses (It Happened At The World’s Fair)
LMLR
LP
Elvis Presley
Les Disques En Or D’Elvis (Elvis’ Golden Record)
LMLR
3xLP
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Trilogy
BMG
LP
Engineers, The
Folly
Music On Vinyl
10″
Ennio Morricone
Una pistola per Ringo / Il ritorno di Ringo OST
BTF
LP
Ennio Morricone
Trio Infernale
Rustblade
LP
Ennio Morricone/Chet Baker
I know I Will Lose You
Moochin’ About
10″
Ennio Morricone
Sans Mobile Apparent
Wewantsounds
LP
Erasure
Ne:Ep
Mute
12″
Erika de Casier
The Sensational Remixes
4AD
LP
Esther Marrow
Sister Woman
Concord / UMG
LP
Eunice Collins
At The Hotel
Mod-Art
7″
Everlast
Whitey Ford Sings the Blues
Tommy Boy Music
2xLP
Everly Brothers
Hey Doll Baby
Rhino
LP
Everything But The Girl
Night And Day (40th Anniversary Edition)
CHERRY RED RECORDS
EP
Farm, The
Groovy Train
BMG
12″
Fatboy Slim
Praise You / Right Here Right Now Remixes
BMG / Skint
LP
Field Music
Plumb
Memphis Industries
LP
Fir-Ya
Crying In Iran / Keep On Tryin’
Star-Glow
7″
Flame N’ King & The Bold Ones
Ain’t Nobody Jivein’ (Get Up Get Down) /Ho Happy Days
N.Y.C.S.
7″
Flash & The Dynamics
The New York Sound
Concord / UMG
LP
Fragma
Toca
Front Of House Recordings
LP
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Greenway Records
LP
Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Altered Reels
UMC
LP
Freddie Hubbard
Music Is Here – Live At Maison de la Radio (ORTF), Paris 1973
Wewantsounds
2xLP
Frightened Rabbit
A Frightened Rabbit EP
Atlantic
12″
Frightened Rabbit
State Hospital
Atlantic
12″
Fun Boy Three
The Best of
Chrysalis Records
LP
Future
DS2
Sony CMG
LP
Future Sound of London, The
Rituals
FSOL Digital
LP
Future Utopia
12 Questions After Dark
70Hz Recordings
LP
Fuzzy Haskins
Radio Active
Tidal Waves Music
LP
G.B.H.
City Baby Attacked By Rats
BMG
LP
Gabriels
Bloodlines EP
Parlophone
Gerard Way
Hesitant Alien
Warner Records
LP
Giant Giant Sand (Giant Sand)
Tucson (Deluxe edition)
Fire Archive
3xLP
Ginger Wildheart
Potatoes & You
Round Records
CD
Glass Animals
I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
Polydor
12″
Go West
Bangs & Crashes
Chrysalis Records
2xLP
Go! Team, The
Proof of Youth
Memphis Industries
LP
Gojira
Live at Brixton
Rhino
2xLP
Golden Smog
On Golden Smog
Rhino
LP
Gong
In the 70’s
LMLR
2xLP
Gorgon City
Olympia – Remixes
EMI
12″
Graham Parker
Five Old Souls (Live)
100% Records
LP
Grand Wizard Theodore, The Fantastic Romantic 5
Can I Get A Soul Clap ‘Fresh Out Of The Pack
Soul-O-Wax Inc
7″
Grateful Dead
Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)
Rhino
5xLP
Grouch, The
Show You The World
The Grouch Music
2xLP
Groundhogs, The
Hogwash
Fire Records
2xLP
Guitar Ray
You’re Gonna Wreck My Life / I Am Never Gonna Break His Rules Again
Shagg
7″
Gun Club, The
Live At The Hacienda ’83
LMLR
LP
Halestorm
Back From The Dead
Atlantic
7″
Handsome Boy Modeling School
So…How’s Your Girl?
Tommy Boy Music
2xLP
Happy Mondays
Uncle Dysfunktional (2020 Mix)
London Records
12″
Harry Stone
Debut EP (Title TBC)
Capitol
12″
Heartbreakers
the L.A.M.F demo sessions
Jungle Records
LP
Hefner
Maida Vale
Where Its At Is Where You Are
LP
High Contrast
True Colours
Highly Contrasting
12″
Holly Humberstone
The Walls Are Way Too Thin
Polydor
12″
Home Boy And The C.O.L.
Home Boy And The C.O.L.
Tidal Waves Music
LP
Howard McGhee Quintet, The
Title Music From The Connection
Ikon
LP
Human League, The
The League Unlimited Orchestra
UMC
LP
Human League, The
Don’t You Want Me (Purple Disco Machine Extended Remix)
Positiva / EMI
12″
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Ten More Turnips From The Tip
BMG
LP
Iggy Pop
Berlin 91
LMLR
2xLP
III Most Wanted
Calm Down
The Fever
7″
Ike & Tina Turner
The Soul Of Tina Turner
South Street
LP
Inn House Crew, The
Luanda
Room In The Sky
7″
Jacka, The
Tear Gas
The Artist Records
2xLP
James Blake
Covers
Polydor/Republic US
12″
Jamie Jones
Don’t You Remember The Future
Crosstown Rebels
2×12″
Jasmine Minks, The
The Jasmine Minks
Glass Modern
LP
Jazz Sabbath
Vol. 2
Blacklake
LP+DVD
Jefferson Airplane
Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival
The Monterey International Pop Festival Foundation
12″
JennyLee
Heart Tax
Jenny’s Recordings
LP
Jessie Ware
Devotion (The Gold Edition) – 10th anniversary
UMC/Island
2xLP
Jesus Jones
Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes
Demon Records
2xLP
Jimmy James & The Vagabonds / Sonya Spence
This Heart Of Mine/Let Love Flow On
Deptford Northern Soul Club Records
7″
Jo Dog and Paul Black’s Sonic Boom
Everyone Rains On My Parade
Black City Records
LP
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Acoustics
Sony CMG
LP
John Murry
The Graceless Age
Rubyworks
LP
John Williams
The Cowboys – Original Soundtrack
Concord / UMG
2xLP
John Williams
Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series
Spacelab9
LP
Johnny Marr
Spirit Power & Soul (Vince Clarke Remix)
BMG
12″
Jon Hopkins
Contact Note
Just Music
LP
Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers
Modern Lovers 88
Concord / UMG
LP
Joni Mitchell
Blue 50: Demos, Outtakes And Live Tracks From Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2
Rhino
LP
Jonny Trunk
The A Z Of British Record Shop Bags
TRUNK
BOOK
Joss Stone
LP1
Surfdog Records Inc.
12″
Joyce with Mauricio Maestro
Feminina
Far Out Recordings
12″
Jungle Brothers, The
Jimbrowski / On The Run
Warlock
7″
Karen Dalton
Shuckin’ Sugar
Delmore Recording Society, INC
LP
Kate Havnevik
Melankton
Continentica Records
2xLP
Kathryn Williams
Introduction
One Little Independent Records
LP
Katy J Pearson
Waiting For The Day
Heavenly Recordings
LP
Keane
Keane
Island
10”
Keith Richards
Talk Is Cheap/Live At The Palladium – Double Cassette
Mindless Records
Double Cassette
Kenny Lynch
Half The Day’s Gone and We Haven’t Earne’d a Penny [Album]
Satril
LP
Kevin Rowland
My Beauty
CHERRY RED RECORDS
12”
Kinks, The
Waterloo Sunset
BMG
12″
Kirk Hammett
Portals
Blackened Recordings
12″ EP & CD
Kraan
Psychedelic Man
36 Music
LP
L’Impératrice
Vanille Fraise
Microqlima
12″
La Femme
Paradigmes : Suppléments
Disque Pointu
LP
La Luz
La Luz – Instrumentals
Hardly Art
LP
Lady Blackbird
Did Somebody Make A Fool Outta You/It’s Not That Easy
Foundation Music
7″
Las Vegas Connection
Running Back To You / Can’t Nobody Love Me Like You Do
Hep’ Me
7″
Laura Nyro
Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan
Omnivore
LP
Les Baxter
Que Mango
Vinyl Exotica
LP
Lester Tipton/ Edward Hamilton
This Won’t Change/Baby Don’t You Weep
Deptford Northern Soul Club Records
7″
Levellers, The
Zeitgeist (Picture Disc)
On The Fiddle
LP
Lida Husik
Fly Stereophonic
Tongue Master
LP
Linda Hoover
I Mean To Shine
Omnivore
LP
Lou Reed
I’m So Free: 1971 RCA Demos
Sony CMG
LP
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson
The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)
THE BOTTOM LINE RECORD COMPANY
3xLP
Luciano Luciani Y Sus Mulatos
Mulata Vamos A La Salsa
Vampisoul
LP
Luke Haines, Peter Buck and Jacknife Lee
Wild Companion (The Beat Poetry For Survivalists Dubs)
CHERRY RED RECORDS
12″
Lumineers, The
Brightside (acoustic)
Decca
12″
Maccabees
Colour It In
UMC
LP
Madness
Baggy Trousers
BMG
12″
Madonna
Who’s That Girl / Causing a Commotion 35th Anniversary
Rhino
12″
Mal-One
It’s All Punk Dub
Punk Art
LP
Mansun
Attack Of The Grey Lantern
Kscope
LP
Marco Beltrami
Mimic – Original Soundtrack
Concord / UMG
LP
Maria McKee
Peddlin’ Dreams
AFAR
LP
Mariah Carey
#1’s
Sony CMG
LP
Marta Acuna
Dance Dance Dance
P&P
7″
Mary Lou Lord
She’d Be A Diamond
Fire Records
2xLP
Max Roach
We Insist!
Candid/Exceleration
2xLP
Meier, Dieter/The Young Gods
Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remixes)
Echo Beach
7″
Melanie C
Northern Star
UMC/EMI
2xLP
Metronomy
Posse EP Volume 1
Because Music
12”
Michael Chapman
The Man Who Hated Mornings
Mooncrest
LP
Mike Oldfield
Tubular Bells II
Rhino
LP
Mikey Dread
The Gun / Jah Jah Style
Music On Vinyl
10″
Miles Davis
Live In Montreal, July 7, 1983
Sony CMG
2xLP
Moons, The
Stand With Me
Colorama
7″
Morcheeba
Blackest Blue The Remixes
Fly Agaric Records
12″
Motorhead
The Lost Tapes Vol.2
BMG
2xLP
Muffs, The
New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos
Omnivore
LP
mxmtoon
true colors (from Life is Strange)
mxmtoon
LP
NEIKED x Mae Muller x Polo G
Better Days
Capitol
12″
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Live Seeds
BMG / Mute
2xLP
Nick Lowe
Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl)
Yep Roc Records
LP
Nick Mono
The Sun Won’t Stay After Summer
Parlophone
7″
Nico
Camera Obscura
Beggars Banquet
LP
Night Beats
Valentine Sessions
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Nightingales, The
Hysterics
Call of the Void
2xLP
Nirvana (1965)
Secrets
Madfish
LP
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Magic Secrets 2022
Sour Mash Records
7″
Nova Cheq & Samurai Breaks
HOOVERSOUND PRESENTS: Nova Cheq & Samurai Breaks
HOOVERSOUND RECORDINGS
12″
Offspring, The
Greatest Hits
Round Hill
LP
Opeth
My Arms Your Hearse
Candlelight Records
LP
OST John Barry
The Tamarind Seed
Silva Screen
2xLP
OST John Carpenter
Escape From New York (main Theme)
Silva Screen
7″
OST Mark Isham
The Hitcher
Silva Screen
LP
OST Ronald Binge
Sailing By (Theme from BBC Radio 4 Shipping forecast)
Vinyl Exotica
7″
Otto Kentrol
No Mistakes
Modern Harmonic
2xLP
Paradise Lost
Gothic live at Roadburn 2016
Paradise Lost
12″
Patti Smith
Curated by Record Store Day
Sony CMG
LP
Paul Butterfield Blues Band, The
The Original Lost Elektra Sessions
Run Out Groove
3xLP
Paul McCartney
Women and Wives
EMI
12″
Pearl Jam
Live On Two Legs
Sony CMG
2xLP
Pearls Before Swine
The Exaltation of Tom Rapp
Earth Recordings
LP
Pete Townshend’s Deep End
Album title : Face The Face
Mercury Studios
LP
Peter Gabriel
Live Blood
Real World
LP
Peter Tosh
Complete Captured Live
Rhino
2xLP
Phil Lynott
The Philip Lynott Album
UMC/Mercury
LP
PinkPantheress
To Hell With It
Parlophone
12″
Pixies
Live From Coachella 2004
Demon Records
2xLP
Poliça
Give You The Ghost
Memphis Industries
LP
Pretty Reckless
Going To Hell
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Primal Scream
Shine Like Stars (Weatherall mix)
Sony CMG
12″
Prince
The Gold Experience Deluxe
Sony CMG
2xLP
Prince Lincoln Thompson The & Royal Rasses
Humanity
Burning Sounds
LP
Proclaimers, The
Sunshine on Leith (2011 Remaster)
Rhino
2xLP
Prodigy, The
The Day Is My Enemy Remix Album
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Ramones
The Sire LPs 1981-1989
Rhino
7xLP
Rationals, The
The Rationals
Prudential Music Group
LP
Ray Charles
Genius Loves Company (RSD Edition)
Tangerine/Exceleration
LP
Rebecca Vasmant
Dance Yourself Free EP
Tru Thoughts
12″
Reigning Sound
Memphis In June
Merge Records
LP
Rentals, The
The Midnight Socirty
Death Waltz Recording Co.
LP
Replacements, The
Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert
Rhino
2xLP
Residents, The
WARNING: UNINC (TITLE TBC) 1971-1972 Live and Unincorporated
NEW RALPH
2xLP
Rex Orange County
Apricot Princess 5 Year Anniversary Edition
Rex Orange County
2xLP
Rick Astley
Whenever You Need Somebody
BMG
LP
Rizzle Kicks
Stereo Typical
UMC/Island
LP
Rob
Rob (Funky Way)
Mr Bongo
LP
Robert Lester Folsom
Music and Dreams
Anthology
LP
Roddy Woomble
Architecture In LA / Atlantic Photography
A Modern Way
7″
Rolling Stones, The
More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies)
UMC/ABKCO
2xLP
Ron Sexsmith
Long Player Late Bloomer
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Rory Gallagher
San Diego ’74
UMC
2xLP
Ryan Hamilton
1221
Wicked Cool Records
12”
Sam Fender
Alright/The Kitchen (Live)
Polydor
7″
Sam Smith
Nirvana
Capitol
12″
Sampa The Great
Birds And The BEE9
Big Dada
LP
Sandie Shaw
Hand In Glove (w/The Smiths)
UMC
12″
Sandro Brugnolini
L’uomo da gli occhiali a specchio
BTF
LP
Sandy Denny
The Early Home Recordings
Earth Recordings
2xLP
Sandy Denny
Gold Dust Live At The Royalty
UMC/Island
LP
Santana
Splendiferous Santana
Sony CMG
LP
Sara Keys
Struck By Lightning
Atlantic
12″
Satan’s Pilgrims
Live At Jackpot Records
Jackpot Records
LP
Scott Walker
Boy Child
UMC
2xLP
Sea Girls
DNA
Polydor
7″
Sepultura
Revolusongs
BMG
LP
Shankar Family & Friends
I Am Missing You b/w Lust
Dark Horse Records
LP
Sheena Easton
The Definitive 12” Singles 1983-1987
CHERRY POP
2xLP
Shocking Blue
At Home – The Singles
Music On Vinyl
10″
Simon Fowler & Oscar Harrison
Live On The River Boat
Demon Records
2xLP
Simple Minds
5X5 Live
Demon Records
3xLP
Skunk Anansie
An Acoustic Skunk Anansie – Live in London
100% Records
12”
Sky’s The Limit
Don’t Be Afraid / Don’t Be Afraid – Inst
J.M.J
7″
Slade
Ballzy
BMG
LP
Slash
Live ! 4 (feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators) (Live at Studios 60)
BMG
2xLP
Sleep Token
Sundowning
Spinefarm Records
LP
Soul Jazz Records Presents
Studio One Classics
Soul Jazz Records
2LP
Soul Jazz Records Presents
100% Dynamite
Soul Jazz Records
2LP
Sound, The
Counting The Days
Demon Records
2xLP
St. Vincent
The Nowhere Inn
Loma Vista Recordings
LP
Steve Earle
Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament
New West
7″
Steve Hackett
The Tokyo Tapes
ESOTERIC ANTENNA
3xLP
Stevie Nicks
Bella Donna (Deluxe Edition) (2LP)
Rhino
2xLP
Stezo
To The Max / It’s My Turn
Sleeping Bag
7″
Stiff Little Fingers
BBC Live In Concert
Rhino
2xLP
Stone Broken
Ain’t Always Easy
Spinefarm Records
LP
Streets, The
ORIGINAL PIRATE MATERIAL BOXSET
LOCKED ON
LP
Suede
Sci Fi Lullabies
Demon Records
3xLP
Sugababes
Anniversary Remixes
London Records
12″
Sun Ra Arkestra
Babylon
In + Out Records
2xLP
Sun’s Signature
Sun’s Signature
Partisan Records
12″
Super Furry Animals
Rings Around The World, B-Sides
BMG
LP
Superchunk
Incidental Music 1991 – 1995
Merge Records
2xLP
Supergrass
Moving
BMG / Echo
12″
Suzanne Vega
Close Up
Cooking Vinyl
LP
Suzi Quatro
Suzi Quatro [Deluxe Edition]
Chrysalis Records
2xLP
Sweet
Platinum Rare VOL 2
Prudential Music Group
2xLP
T. Rex
The Slider
Demon Records
LP
Soul Jazz Records Presents
PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78
Soul Jazz Records
2LP
Tangerine Dream
Alpha Centauri
ESOTERIC RECORDINGS
LP
Tangerine Dream
Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)
LMLR
2xLP
Taylor Swift
the lakes
EMI
7″
Teenage Waitress
You Ain’t Got It Bad
Colorama
7″
Tegan & Sara
Still Jealous
Warner Records
12″
Terry Edwards And The Scapegoats
My Wife Doesn’t Understand Me
Sartorial Records
2xLP
Tesseract
Polaris
Kscope
LP
Thomas Dolby
Hyperactive
BMG
12″
Trevor Lucas
Overlander
Earth Recordings
LP
Tuff Crew
My Part of Town / Mountains World
Warlock
7″
Tyler Bates
OST Watchmen
Warner Records
3xLP
U2
A Celebration’
UMC/Island
12″
Ultravox!
Live at The Rainbow 1977
UMC/Island
LP
Undertones, The
The Love Parade
BMG
12″
UT
Griller
Out
LP
Van McCoy
The Hustle
Tommy Boy Music
12″
Various Artists
Franco Nero
17 North Parade
7″
Various Artists
De-Lite Soul
BMG / De-Lite
LP
Various Artists
PARALLAX VIEW PRINT SET
Cinema Paradiso
LP
Various Artists
Big Night – Original Soundtrack
Concord / UMG
LP
Various Artists
Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day
Concord / UMG
LP
Various Artists
Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk
Concord / UMG
LP
Various Artists
The Wanderer – a tribute to Jackie Leven
Cooking Vinyl
2xLP
Various Artists
The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1984
Demon Records
2xLP
Various Artists
Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Get On Down
LP
Various Artists
Greensleeves Ganja Anthems
Greensleeves Records
LP
Various Artists
Earthbeat
Jumpin’ & Pumpin’
2xLP
Various Artists
Brazil 45 Vol.3 Curated By Kenny Dope
Mr Bongo
Boxset
Various Artists
Salutations
RVNG INT
LP
Various Artists
It’s A Rough Old Road To Travel – The Existential Psychodrama In Country Music (Volume II)
The Iron Mountain Analogue Research Facility.
LP
Various Artists
Hilbillies in Hell 13
The Iron Mountain Analogue Research Facility.
LP
Various Artists
Soul Power ’68
Trojan Records
LP
Various Artists
Love Is All I Bring
Trojan Records
2xLP
Verticle Lines
Beach Boy/Beach Boy – Inst
Tuff City
12″
Viktor Vaughn
Vaudeville Villain
Get On Down
2xLP
Vince Guaraldi Trio
Baseball Theme
Concord / UMG
7″
Virgin Prunes
Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)
BMG
LP
Walkmen, The
Lisbon – 10th Anniversary Edition
BELLA UNION
2xLP
Wallows
Singles Collection 2017 – 2020
Atlantic
LP
Warrior Soul
Odds & Ends
Prudential Music Group
12″
Weyes Blood
The Innocents
Mexican Summer
LP
Weyes Blood
A Certain Kind b/w Everybody’s Talkin’
Mexican Summer
7″
Who, The
Its Hard – 40th Anniversary Edition
UMC/Polydor
2xLP
Whole Darn Family, The
Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do
Tommy Boy Music
12″
Wild Willy Barrett
Alien Talk (that’s what it’s all about)
stuffNmuck
LP
Wildhearts, The
ADHD Rock
Graphite
10”
WIll and The People
WIll and The People
Smol Records
LP
Willie Nelson
Live at the Texas Opryhouse, 1974
Rhino
2xLP
Willie Tee
First Taste of Hurt /I’m Having so Much Fun
Gatur
7″
Willie Tee
Concentrate/Get Up
Gatur
7″
Winston Reedy, Joseph Cotton, Vin Gordon , Ansel
Boom Shacka Lacka
Room In The Sky
7″
Wipers
Over The Edge (Anniversary Edition)
Jackpot Records
2xLP
Wire
Not About To Die
Pinkflag
LP
Wye Oak
If Children
Merge Records
LP
Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.