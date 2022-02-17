Record Store Day 2022: All the releases available









Record Store Day is fast-approaching, and collectors of the music world can once again look forward to a stellar list of exclusive releases while supporting independent stores and artists in the process.

With last year proving to provide the highest level of vinyl sales in over 30 years, with a whopping 23% growth rate, it stands to reason that your local stores will be busier than ever, so now more than ever, it pays to have your Wishlist at the ready.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the event and with that landmark comes some deluxe celebratory editions and no doubt some in-store appearances and other treats near you.

As this year’s ambassador, Taylor Swift announced: “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me.”

Adding: “Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

This time around, over 260 stores will be partaking in the event of Saturday, April 23rd—and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to find a copy of the full list of release available below once their door’s open.

Record Store Day 2022 the full list of releases:

50 Foot Wave

Power + Light

Fire Records

LP

50 Foot Wave

Bath White

Fire Records

LP

A Place To Bury Strangers

Keep Slipping Away 2022

BMG

LP

A. R. Kane

Americana

Luaka Bop

2xLP

Academic, The

Community Spirit

Capitol

12″

Ace Of Base

All That She Wants

Demon Records

LP

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso UFO

Absolutely Freak Out! (Zap Your Mind)

staticresonance

2xLP

Ade

It’s Just Wind

Mexican Summer

LP

Alan Vega

Jukebox Babe b/w Speedway

Sacred Bones Records

7″

Albert Ayler

Revelations

Elemental Music

5xLP

Alice In Chains

We Die Young

Sony CMG

12″

Alpha & Omega

Tree Of Life – Volume 1

Mania Dub

LP

Alpha & Omega

Tree Of Life – Volume 2

Mania Dub

LP

Altered Images

The Return of The Teenage Popstar

Cooking Vinyl

12″

America

Rarities

Rhino

LP

Amy Michelle

is that all there is?

Method Records

12″

Andy Crofts & Le SuperHomard

Forevermore

Colorama

7″

Angelo Badalamenti

Blue Velvet – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)

Concord / UMG

2xLP

Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers

In My Prime

Tidal Waves Music

2xLP

Art Pepper

Meets The Rhythm Section (MONO)

Concord / UMG

LP

Ashby

Looks Like You’ve Already Won

Marina Records

LP

ASIA

XXX

BMG

LP

Associates

Covers

BMG

LP

Azymuth

Light As A Feather (Picture Disc)

Far Out Recordings

LP

Bad Company

Live 1979

Rhino

2xLP

Barbara Mason

The Lost 80s Sessions

South Street

LP

Bardo Pond

Bufo Alvarius

Fire Records

2xLP

Be Bop Deluxe

Live! In the Air Age – The Hammersmith Odeon Concert 1977

ESOTERIC RECORDINGS

3xLP

Belinda Carlisle

The Heaven On Earth Tour

Demon Records

2xLP

Bell Biv Devoe

Poison

Get On Down

LP

Bernard Butler

People Move On: The B-Sides, 1998 + 2021

Demon Records

2xLP

Beth Orton

Central Reservation

Sony CMG

2xLP

Beth Orton

Trailer Park

Sony CMG

2xLP

Betty Harris

The Lost Queen Of New Orleans Soul

Soul Jazz Records

2LP

Biff Bang Pow!

Songs For The Sad Eyed Girl

Glass Modern

LP

Bill Evans

Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert at the Teatro General San Martín, Buenos Aires

Resonance Records

2xLP

Bill Evans

Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert at the Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires

Resonance Records

2xLP

Billy Bragg

Life’s A Riot With Spy vs Spy

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Birds, The

The Birds Ride Again

Flood Gallery

7″

Bleeding Hearts, The

Riches to Rags

Bar/None Records

LP

Blondie

Sunday Girl EP

UMC/Capitol

2 x 7″

Blur

“Bustin’ + Dronin’ ”

Parlophone

2×12″

Bobbi Humphrey

Baby Don’t You Know

Uno Melodic

12″

Bobby Hamilton Quintet Unlimited

Dream Queen

Now-Again Records

LP

Brian Bennett

Voyage (A Journey into Discoid Funk) (Limited Blue with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)

Real Gone Music

LP

Brian Tyler

The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift – Original Score

Concord / UMG

2xLP

Bring Me The Horizon

2004 – 2013 – The Best Of

BMG

2xLP

Bruno Nicolai

La Dama Rossa Uccide Sette Volte (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)

Decca/CAM Sugar

12″

Buena Vista Social Club

Ahora Me Da Pena

World Circuit

EP

Burning Hell, The

Nigel The Gannet

NineXNine

7″

Calvin Keys

Full Court Press

Tidal Waves Music

LP

Camera Obscura

Making Money (4AD B-Sides and Rarities)

4AD

LP

Carina Round

Carina Round – The Disconnection (Deluxe)

Do Yourself In

2xLP

Carlton Melton

Out To Sea (Sailed on Edition)

Agitated

2xLP

Ceyleib People, The

Tanyet

Jackpot Records

LP

Charles Mingus

The Lost Album From Ronnie Scott’s

Resonance Records

3xLP

Charlie Mitchell

After Hours / Love Don’t Come Easy

Janus

7″

Chet Baker

Live In Paris – The Radio France Recordings 1983-1984

Elemental Music

3xLP

Chicago

Chicago at Carnegie Hall, April 10, 1971

Rhino

3xLP

Childish Gambino

Kauai

Glassnote

LP

Chrissi

Back In The Day

Island/Listen Generously

10″

Christy Moore

Ride On

Rhino

LP

Coldharbourstores

Coldharbourstores REMIXED

Enraptured Records

LP

Collective Soul

Disciplined Breakdown

Concord / UMG

LP

Commander Venus

The Uneventful Vacation

Concord / UMG

LP

Coolio

It Takes a Thief

Tommy Boy Music

2xLP

Corinne Bailey Rae

The Sea

UMC/EMI

LP

Joseph Cotton

Zoom Zoom Shaka Tacka

Room In The Sky

LP

Cranberries, The

Remembering Dolores

UMC/Island

2xLP

Crass

Big A Little A / You’re Already Dead

One Little Independent Records

12″

The Cure

Pornography

UMC/Polydor

Picture Disc

Cypress Hill

How I Could Just Kill A Man

Sony CMG

10″

Dalis Car

The Waking Hour

Beggars Banquet

LP

Damned, The

Strawberries

BMG

LP

Dan Jones

OST Louis Theroux: My Scientology Movie

Wave Theory Records

LP

Dan Jones

OST Shadow of the Vampire

Wave Theory Records

LP

Dana Gillespie

Foolish Seasons

UMC/Decca

LP

Darlene Love

The Many Sides of Love—The Complete Reprise Recordings Plus!

Real Gone Music

LP

Dave Allen

DNA

Diggers Factory

LP

Dave Allen

The DNA of DMA

Themsay

12″

Dave Davies

Kinked

Green Amp Records / Red River Entertainment

LP

David Bowie

Brilliant Adventure

Parlophone

EP

David Bowie

Brilliant Adventure

Parlophone

CD

David Bowie

Toy E.P.

Parlophone

EP

David Bowie

Toy E.P.

Parlophone

CD

David J with Tim Newman

Analogue Excavations & Dream Interpretations Volume 1

Glass Modern

LP

David J with Tim Newman

Analogue Excavations & Dream Interpretations Volume 2

Glass Modern

LP

Kevin Davy & The Inn House Crew

Golden Brown (22 Medley)

Room In The Sky

7″

Deacon Blue

Raintown (35th anniversary)

Sony CMG

LP

Dead Famous People

Lost Person’s Area

Fire Archive

LP

Deadmau5

Vexillology

Play Records

2LP

Deadmau5

Full Circle

Play Records

2LP

Deep Heat

Do It Again / She’s A Junkie (Who’s The Blame)

Cu-Wu

7″

Def Leppard

High n Dry

UMC/Mercury

Picture Disc

Del Shannon

Rock On

Demon Records

LP

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Live In Loveland!

Colemine Records

2xLP

Dermot Kennedy

Doves + Ravens

Island

LP

Dillinger Escape Plan

Dissociation

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Dio

Double Dose Of Donington – ’83 & ’87

Niji/BMG

LP

Dire Straits

40th Anniversary – Love Over Gold (half speed).

UMC/Mercury

LP

Disciples, The

Imperial Dub – Volume 1

Mania Dub

LP

Disciples, The

Imperial Dub – Volume 2

Mania Dub

LP

DJ Cam

Diggin

Attytude Records

12″

DJ Fresh

Gold Dust

BBK

12″

Doctor Who

Dead Air

Demon Records

2xLP

Donna Summer

Donna Summer

Driven By The Music

LP

Doors, The

L.A. Woman Sessions

Rhino

4xLP

Dudu Lima & João Bosco

O Ronco Da Cuíca / Incompatibilidade De Gênios

Far Out Recordings

12″

Durand Jones & The Indications

Power to The People

Colemine Records

7″

Dusty Springfield

See All Her Faces 50th Anniversary

UMC/Mercury

2LP

E. Lundquist

Multiple Images

KingUnderground

LP

Echo & The Bunnymen

B-Sides & Live (2001 – 2005)

Demon Records

2xLP

Elaine Mai

Home (Vinyl Edition)

Eva Magical Music Sounds

LP

Electrified A.G.B.

Fly Away / Fly Away – Inst

Dome City

12″

Electronic

Remix Mini album

Rhino

LP

Elton John

The Complete Thom Bell Sessions

UMC/Mercury

LP

Elvis Presley

Blondes, Brunes & Rousses (It Happened At The World’s Fair)

LMLR

LP

Elvis Presley

Les Disques En Or D’Elvis (Elvis’ Golden Record)

LMLR

3xLP

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Trilogy

BMG

LP

Engineers, The

Folly

Music On Vinyl

10″

Ennio Morricone

Una pistola per Ringo / Il ritorno di Ringo OST

BTF

LP

Ennio Morricone

Trio Infernale

Rustblade

LP

Ennio Morricone/Chet Baker

I know I Will Lose You

Moochin’ About

10″

Ennio Morricone

Sans Mobile Apparent

Wewantsounds

LP

Erasure

Ne:Ep

Mute

12″

Erika de Casier

The Sensational Remixes

4AD

LP

Esther Marrow

Sister Woman

Concord / UMG

LP

Eunice Collins

At The Hotel

Mod-Art

7″

Everlast

Whitey Ford Sings the Blues

Tommy Boy Music

2xLP

Everly Brothers

Hey Doll Baby

Rhino

LP

Everything But The Girl

Night And Day (40th Anniversary Edition)

CHERRY RED RECORDS

EP

Farm, The

Groovy Train

BMG

12″

Fatboy Slim

Praise You / Right Here Right Now Remixes

BMG / Skint

LP

Field Music

Plumb

Memphis Industries

LP

Fir-Ya

Crying In Iran / Keep On Tryin’

Star-Glow

7″

Flame N’ King & The Bold Ones

Ain’t Nobody Jivein’ (Get Up Get Down) /Ho Happy Days

N.Y.C.S.

7″

Flash & The Dynamics

The New York Sound

Concord / UMG

LP

Fragma

Toca

Front Of House Recordings

LP

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Greenway Records

LP

Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Altered Reels

UMC

LP

Freddie Hubbard

Music Is Here – Live At Maison de la Radio (ORTF), Paris 1973

Wewantsounds

2xLP

Frightened Rabbit

A Frightened Rabbit EP

Atlantic

12″

Frightened Rabbit

State Hospital

Atlantic

12″

Fun Boy Three

The Best of

Chrysalis Records

LP

Future

DS2

Sony CMG

LP

Future Sound of London, The

Rituals

FSOL Digital

LP

Future Utopia

12 Questions After Dark

70Hz Recordings

LP

Fuzzy Haskins

Radio Active

Tidal Waves Music

LP

G.B.H.

City Baby Attacked By Rats

BMG

LP

Gabriels

Bloodlines EP

Parlophone

Gerard Way

Hesitant Alien

Warner Records

LP

Giant Giant Sand (Giant Sand)

Tucson (Deluxe edition)

Fire Archive

3xLP

Ginger Wildheart

Potatoes & You

Round Records

CD

Glass Animals

I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Polydor

12″

Go West

Bangs & Crashes

Chrysalis Records

2xLP

Go! Team, The

Proof of Youth

Memphis Industries

LP

Gojira

Live at Brixton

Rhino

2xLP

Golden Smog

On Golden Smog

Rhino

LP

Gong

In the 70’s

LMLR

2xLP

Gorgon City

Olympia – Remixes

EMI

12″

Graham Parker

Five Old Souls (Live)

100% Records

LP

Grand Wizard Theodore, The Fantastic Romantic 5

Can I Get A Soul Clap ‘Fresh Out Of The Pack

Soul-O-Wax Inc

7″

Grateful Dead

Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (Live)

Rhino

5xLP

Grouch, The

Show You The World

The Grouch Music

2xLP

Groundhogs, The

Hogwash

Fire Records

2xLP

Guitar Ray

You’re Gonna Wreck My Life / I Am Never Gonna Break His Rules Again

Shagg

7″

Gun Club, The

Live At The Hacienda ’83

LMLR

LP

Halestorm

Back From The Dead

Atlantic

7″

Handsome Boy Modeling School

So…How’s Your Girl?

Tommy Boy Music

2xLP

Happy Mondays

Uncle Dysfunktional (2020 Mix)

London Records

12″

Harry Stone

Debut EP (Title TBC)

Capitol

12″

Heartbreakers

the L.A.M.F demo sessions

Jungle Records

LP

Hefner

Maida Vale

Where Its At Is Where You Are

LP

High Contrast

True Colours

Highly Contrasting

12″

Holly Humberstone

The Walls Are Way Too Thin

Polydor

12″

Home Boy And The C.O.L.

Home Boy And The C.O.L.

Tidal Waves Music

LP

Howard McGhee Quintet, The

Title Music From The Connection

Ikon

LP

Human League, The

The League Unlimited Orchestra

UMC

LP

Human League, The

Don’t You Want Me (Purple Disco Machine Extended Remix)

Positiva / EMI

12″

Ian Dury & The Blockheads

Ten More Turnips From The Tip

BMG

LP

Iggy Pop

Berlin 91

LMLR

2xLP

III Most Wanted

Calm Down

The Fever

7″

Ike & Tina Turner

The Soul Of Tina Turner

South Street

LP

Inn House Crew, The

Luanda

Room In The Sky

7″

Jacka, The

Tear Gas

The Artist Records

2xLP

James Blake

Covers

Polydor/Republic US

12″

Jamie Jones

Don’t You Remember The Future

Crosstown Rebels

2×12″

Jasmine Minks, The

The Jasmine Minks

Glass Modern

LP

Jazz Sabbath

Vol. 2

Blacklake

LP+DVD

Jefferson Airplane

Jefferson Airplane Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival

The Monterey International Pop Festival Foundation

12″

JennyLee

Heart Tax

Jenny’s Recordings

LP

Jessie Ware

Devotion (The Gold Edition) – 10th anniversary

UMC/Island

2xLP

Jesus Jones

Scratched – Unreleased Rare Tracks & Remixes

Demon Records

2xLP

Jimmy James & The Vagabonds / Sonya Spence

This Heart Of Mine/Let Love Flow On

Deptford Northern Soul Club Records

7″

Jo Dog and Paul Black’s Sonic Boom

Everyone Rains On My Parade

Black City Records

LP

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Acoustics

Sony CMG

LP

John Murry

The Graceless Age

Rubyworks

LP

John Williams

The Cowboys – Original Soundtrack

Concord / UMG

2xLP

John Williams

Lost In Space: Title Themes from the Hit TV Series

Spacelab9

LP

Johnny Marr

Spirit Power & Soul (Vince Clarke Remix)

BMG

12″

Jon Hopkins

Contact Note

Just Music

LP

Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers

Modern Lovers 88

Concord / UMG

LP

Joni Mitchell

Blue 50: Demos, Outtakes And Live Tracks From Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2

Rhino

LP

Jonny Trunk

The A Z Of British Record Shop Bags

TRUNK

BOOK

Joss Stone

LP1

Surfdog Records Inc.

12″

Joyce with Mauricio Maestro

Feminina

Far Out Recordings

12″

Jungle Brothers, The

Jimbrowski / On The Run

Warlock

7″

Karen Dalton

Shuckin’ Sugar

Delmore Recording Society, INC

LP

Kate Havnevik

Melankton

Continentica Records

2xLP

Kathryn Williams

Introduction

One Little Independent Records

LP

Katy J Pearson

Waiting For The Day

Heavenly Recordings

LP

Keane

Keane

Island

10”

Keith Richards

Talk Is Cheap/Live At The Palladium – Double Cassette

Mindless Records

Double Cassette

Kenny Lynch

Half The Day’s Gone and We Haven’t Earne’d a Penny [Album]

Satril

LP

Kevin Rowland

My Beauty

CHERRY RED RECORDS

12”

Kinks, The

Waterloo Sunset

BMG

12″

Kirk Hammett

Portals

Blackened Recordings

12″ EP & CD

Kraan

Psychedelic Man

36 Music

LP

L’Impératrice

Vanille Fraise

Microqlima

12″

La Femme

Paradigmes : Suppléments

Disque Pointu

LP

La Luz

La Luz – Instrumentals

Hardly Art

LP

Lady Blackbird

Did Somebody Make A Fool Outta You/It’s Not That Easy

Foundation Music

7″

Las Vegas Connection

Running Back To You / Can’t Nobody Love Me Like You Do

Hep’ Me

7″

Laura Nyro

Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan

Omnivore

LP

Les Baxter

Que Mango

Vinyl Exotica

LP

Lester Tipton/ Edward Hamilton

This Won’t Change/Baby Don’t You Weep

Deptford Northern Soul Club Records

7″

Levellers, The

Zeitgeist (Picture Disc)

On The Fiddle

LP

Lida Husik

Fly Stereophonic

Tongue Master

LP

Linda Hoover

I Mean To Shine

Omnivore

LP

Lou Reed

I’m So Free: 1971 RCA Demos

Sony CMG

LP

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson

The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

THE BOTTOM LINE RECORD COMPANY

3xLP

Luciano Luciani Y Sus Mulatos

Mulata Vamos A La Salsa

Vampisoul

LP

Luke Haines, Peter Buck and Jacknife Lee

Wild Companion (The Beat Poetry For Survivalists Dubs)

CHERRY RED RECORDS

12″

Lumineers, The

Brightside (acoustic)

Decca

12″

Maccabees

Colour It In

UMC

LP

Madness

Baggy Trousers

BMG

12″

Madonna

Who’s That Girl / Causing a Commotion 35th Anniversary

Rhino

12″

Mal-One

It’s All Punk Dub

Punk Art

LP

Mansun

Attack Of The Grey Lantern

Kscope

LP

Marco Beltrami

Mimic – Original Soundtrack

Concord / UMG

LP

Maria McKee

Peddlin’ Dreams

AFAR

LP

Mariah Carey

#1’s

Sony CMG

LP

Marta Acuna

Dance Dance Dance

P&P

7″

Mary Lou Lord

She’d Be A Diamond

Fire Records

2xLP

Max Roach

We Insist!

Candid/Exceleration

2xLP

Meier, Dieter/The Young Gods

Schüüfele / Did You Miss Me (Dub Spencer & Trance Hill Remixes)

Echo Beach

7″

Melanie C

Northern Star

UMC/EMI

2xLP

Metronomy

Posse EP Volume 1

Because Music

12”

Michael Chapman

The Man Who Hated Mornings

Mooncrest

LP

Mike Oldfield

Tubular Bells II

Rhino

LP

Mikey Dread

The Gun / Jah Jah Style

Music On Vinyl

10″

Miles Davis

Live In Montreal, July 7, 1983

Sony CMG

2xLP

Moons, The

Stand With Me

Colorama

7″

Morcheeba

Blackest Blue The Remixes

Fly Agaric Records

12″

Motorhead

The Lost Tapes Vol.2

BMG

2xLP

Muffs, The

New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

Omnivore

LP

mxmtoon

true colors (from Life is Strange)

mxmtoon

LP

NEIKED x Mae Muller x Polo G

Better Days

Capitol

12″

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Live Seeds

BMG / Mute

2xLP

Nick Lowe

Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl)

Yep Roc Records

LP

Nick Mono

The Sun Won’t Stay After Summer

Parlophone

7″

Nico

Camera Obscura

Beggars Banquet

LP

Night Beats

Valentine Sessions

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Nightingales, The

Hysterics

Call of the Void

2xLP

Nirvana (1965)

Secrets

Madfish

LP

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Magic Secrets 2022

Sour Mash Records

7″

Nova Cheq & Samurai Breaks

HOOVERSOUND PRESENTS: Nova Cheq & Samurai Breaks

HOOVERSOUND RECORDINGS

12″

Offspring, The

Greatest Hits

Round Hill

LP

Opeth

My Arms Your Hearse

Candlelight Records

LP

OST John Barry

The Tamarind Seed

Silva Screen

2xLP

OST John Carpenter

Escape From New York (main Theme)

Silva Screen

7″

OST Mark Isham

The Hitcher

Silva Screen

LP

OST Ronald Binge

Sailing By (Theme from BBC Radio 4 Shipping forecast)

Vinyl Exotica

7″

Otto Kentrol

No Mistakes

Modern Harmonic

2xLP

Paradise Lost

Gothic live at Roadburn 2016

Paradise Lost

12″

Patti Smith

Curated by Record Store Day

Sony CMG

LP

Paul Butterfield Blues Band, The

The Original Lost Elektra Sessions

Run Out Groove

3xLP

Paul McCartney

Women and Wives

EMI

12″

Pearl Jam

Live On Two Legs

Sony CMG

2xLP

Pearls Before Swine

The Exaltation of Tom Rapp

Earth Recordings

LP

Pete Townshend’s Deep End

Album title : Face The Face

Mercury Studios

LP

Peter Gabriel

Live Blood

Real World

LP

Peter Tosh

Complete Captured Live

Rhino

2xLP

Phil Lynott

The Philip Lynott Album

UMC/Mercury

LP

PinkPantheress

To Hell With It

Parlophone

12″

Pixies

Live From Coachella 2004

Demon Records

2xLP

Poliça

Give You The Ghost

Memphis Industries

LP

Pretty Reckless

Going To Hell

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Primal Scream

Shine Like Stars (Weatherall mix)

Sony CMG

12″

Prince

The Gold Experience Deluxe

Sony CMG

2xLP

Prince Lincoln Thompson The & Royal Rasses

Humanity

Burning Sounds

LP

Proclaimers, The

Sunshine on Leith (2011 Remaster)

Rhino

2xLP

Prodigy, The

The Day Is My Enemy Remix Album

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Ramones

The Sire LPs 1981-1989

Rhino

7xLP

Rationals, The

The Rationals

Prudential Music Group

LP

Ray Charles

Genius Loves Company (RSD Edition)

Tangerine/Exceleration

LP

Rebecca Vasmant

Dance Yourself Free EP

Tru Thoughts

12″

Reigning Sound

Memphis In June

Merge Records

LP

Rentals, The

The Midnight Socirty

Death Waltz Recording Co.

LP

Replacements, The

Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert

Rhino

2xLP

Residents, The

WARNING: UNINC (TITLE TBC) 1971-1972 Live and Unincorporated

NEW RALPH

2xLP

Rex Orange County

Apricot Princess 5 Year Anniversary Edition

Rex Orange County

2xLP

Rick Astley

Whenever You Need Somebody

BMG

LP

Rizzle Kicks

Stereo Typical

UMC/Island

LP

Rob

Rob (Funky Way)

Mr Bongo

LP

Robert Lester Folsom

Music and Dreams

Anthology

LP

Roddy Woomble

Architecture In LA / Atlantic Photography

A Modern Way

7″

Rolling Stones, The

More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies)

UMC/ABKCO

2xLP

Ron Sexsmith

Long Player Late Bloomer

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Rory Gallagher

San Diego ’74

UMC

2xLP

Ryan Hamilton

1221

Wicked Cool Records

12”

Sam Fender

Alright/The Kitchen (Live)

Polydor

7″

Sam Smith

Nirvana

Capitol

12″

Sampa The Great

Birds And The BEE9

Big Dada

LP

Sandie Shaw

Hand In Glove (w/The Smiths)

UMC

12″

Sandro Brugnolini

L’uomo da gli occhiali a specchio

BTF

LP

Sandy Denny

The Early Home Recordings

Earth Recordings

2xLP

Sandy Denny

Gold Dust Live At The Royalty

UMC/Island

LP

Santana

Splendiferous Santana

Sony CMG

LP

Sara Keys

Struck By Lightning

Atlantic

12″

Satan’s Pilgrims

Live At Jackpot Records

Jackpot Records

LP

Scott Walker

Boy Child

UMC

2xLP

Sea Girls

DNA

Polydor

7″

Sepultura

Revolusongs

BMG

LP

Shankar Family & Friends

I Am Missing You b/w Lust

Dark Horse Records

LP

Sheena Easton

The Definitive 12” Singles 1983-1987

CHERRY POP

2xLP

Shocking Blue

At Home – The Singles

Music On Vinyl

10″

Simon Fowler & Oscar Harrison

Live On The River Boat

Demon Records

2xLP

Simple Minds

5X5 Live

Demon Records

3xLP

Skunk Anansie

An Acoustic Skunk Anansie – Live in London

100% Records

12”

Sky’s The Limit

Don’t Be Afraid / Don’t Be Afraid – Inst

J.M.J

7″

Slade

Ballzy

BMG

LP

Slash

Live ! 4 (feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators) (Live at Studios 60)

BMG

2xLP

Sleep Token

Sundowning

Spinefarm Records

LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents

Studio One Classics

Soul Jazz Records

2LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents

100% Dynamite

Soul Jazz Records

2LP

Sound, The

Counting The Days

Demon Records

2xLP

St. Vincent

The Nowhere Inn

Loma Vista Recordings

LP

Steve Earle

Up Against The Wall Redneck Mother / Night Rider’s Lament

New West

7″

Steve Hackett

The Tokyo Tapes

ESOTERIC ANTENNA

3xLP

Stevie Nicks

Bella Donna (Deluxe Edition) (2LP)

Rhino

2xLP

Stezo

To The Max / It’s My Turn

Sleeping Bag

7″

Stiff Little Fingers

BBC Live In Concert

Rhino

2xLP

Stone Broken

Ain’t Always Easy

Spinefarm Records

LP

Streets, The

ORIGINAL PIRATE MATERIAL BOXSET

LOCKED ON

LP

Suede

Sci Fi Lullabies

Demon Records

3xLP

Sugababes

Anniversary Remixes

London Records

12″

Sun Ra Arkestra

Babylon

In + Out Records

2xLP

Sun’s Signature

Sun’s Signature

Partisan Records

12″

Super Furry Animals

Rings Around The World, B-Sides

BMG

LP

Superchunk

Incidental Music 1991 – 1995

Merge Records

2xLP

Supergrass

Moving

BMG / Echo

12″

Suzanne Vega

Close Up

Cooking Vinyl

LP

Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro [Deluxe Edition]

Chrysalis Records

2xLP

Sweet

Platinum Rare VOL 2

Prudential Music Group

2xLP

T. Rex

The Slider

Demon Records

LP

Soul Jazz Records Presents

PUNK 45: I’m A Mess! D-I-Y Or Die! Art, Trash & Neon – Punk 45s In The UK 1977-78

Soul Jazz Records

2LP

Tangerine Dream

Alpha Centauri

ESOTERIC RECORDINGS

LP

Tangerine Dream

Live At Reims Cinema Opera (September 23rd, 1975)

LMLR

2xLP

Taylor Swift

the lakes

EMI

7″

Teenage Waitress

You Ain’t Got It Bad

Colorama

7″

Tegan & Sara

Still Jealous

Warner Records

12″

Terry Edwards And The Scapegoats

My Wife Doesn’t Understand Me

Sartorial Records

2xLP

Tesseract

Polaris

Kscope

LP

Thomas Dolby

Hyperactive

BMG

12″

Trevor Lucas

Overlander

Earth Recordings

LP

Tuff Crew

My Part of Town / Mountains World

Warlock

7″

Tyler Bates

OST Watchmen

Warner Records

3xLP

U2

A Celebration’

UMC/Island

12″

Ultravox!

Live at The Rainbow 1977

UMC/Island

LP

Undertones, The

The Love Parade

BMG

12″

UT

Griller

Out

LP

Van McCoy

The Hustle

Tommy Boy Music

12″

Various Artists

Franco Nero

17 North Parade

7″

Various Artists

De-Lite Soul

BMG / De-Lite

LP

Various Artists

PARALLAX VIEW PRINT SET

Cinema Paradiso

LP

Various Artists

Big Night – Original Soundtrack

Concord / UMG

LP

Various Artists

Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day

Concord / UMG

LP

Various Artists

Jazz Dispensary: Super Skunk

Concord / UMG

LP

Various Artists

The Wanderer – a tribute to Jackie Leven

Cooking Vinyl

2xLP

Various Artists

The Best Of Chi-Sound Records 1976-1984

Demon Records

2xLP

Various Artists

Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Get On Down

LP

Various Artists

Greensleeves Ganja Anthems

Greensleeves Records

LP

Various Artists

Earthbeat

Jumpin’ & Pumpin’

2xLP

Various Artists

Brazil 45 Vol.3 Curated By Kenny Dope

Mr Bongo

Boxset

Various Artists

Salutations

RVNG INT

LP

Various Artists

It’s A Rough Old Road To Travel – The Existential Psychodrama In Country Music (Volume II)

The Iron Mountain Analogue Research Facility.

LP

Various Artists

Hilbillies in Hell 13

The Iron Mountain Analogue Research Facility.

LP

Various Artists

Soul Power ’68

Trojan Records

LP

Various Artists

Love Is All I Bring

Trojan Records

2xLP

Verticle Lines

Beach Boy/Beach Boy – Inst

Tuff City

12″

Viktor Vaughn

Vaudeville Villain

Get On Down

2xLP

Vince Guaraldi Trio

Baseball Theme

Concord / UMG

7″

Virgin Prunes

Pagan Lovesong (40th Anniversary Edition)

BMG

LP

Walkmen, The

Lisbon – 10th Anniversary Edition

BELLA UNION

2xLP

Wallows

Singles Collection 2017 – 2020

Atlantic

LP

Warrior Soul

Odds & Ends

Prudential Music Group

12″

Weyes Blood

The Innocents

Mexican Summer

LP

Weyes Blood

A Certain Kind b/w Everybody’s Talkin’

Mexican Summer

7″

Who, The

Its Hard – 40th Anniversary Edition

UMC/Polydor

2xLP

Whole Darn Family, The

Seven Minutes of Funk/Ain’t Nothing But Something to Do

Tommy Boy Music

12″

Wild Willy Barrett

Alien Talk (that’s what it’s all about)

stuffNmuck

LP

Wildhearts, The

ADHD Rock

Graphite

10”

WIll and The People

WIll and The People

Smol Records

LP

Willie Nelson

Live at the Texas Opryhouse, 1974

Rhino

2xLP

Willie Tee

First Taste of Hurt /I’m Having so Much Fun

Gatur

7″

Willie Tee

Concentrate/Get Up

Gatur

7″

Winston Reedy, Joseph Cotton, Vin Gordon , Ansel

Boom Shacka Lacka

Room In The Sky

7″

Wipers

Over The Edge (Anniversary Edition)

Jackpot Records

2xLP

Wire

Not About To Die

Pinkflag

LP

Wye Oak

If Children

Merge Records

LP

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.