Rebel Wilson hospitalised after an accident on the set of her new movie









The Australian actor Rebel Wilson has been rushed to hospital after being injured on the set of her forthcoming movie Bride Hard.

Sharing an update on Instagram following the accident, she posted to her story: “Not the way I wanted to end this movie!…Three stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am,” writing the caption beside a selfie.

Helmed by Simon West, the new movie stars Wilson as a secret agent who is also the Maid of Honour at her friend’s wedding which comes under fire by a mercenary group. Cece Pleasants, known for her work on The Late Late Show, and Shaina Steinberg, who penned two episodes of Jerry Bruckheimer’s Chase, are writing the script for the new movie.

Currently filming in Savannah, Georgia, the production has continued despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, having been an Interim Agreement as an independent project.

This Interim Agreement was previously outlined by SAG-AFTRA in a statement, reading: “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve”.

Continuing, the statement added: “The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions…This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms”.

