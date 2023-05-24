Rebel Wilson has auditioned for the next ‘James Bond’ movie









Australian actor Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s auditioned to star in the next James Bond film but remained tight-lipped on whether it was successful.

Speaking to Variety, Wilson explained the opportunity to audition for the iconic franchise arose following her role presenting the BAFTA Film Awards in 2022. Ahead of the ceremony, Wilson contacted the producers of James Bond to clear a series of jokes she planned to make during the BAFTAs which led to them forging a relationship and eventually securing an audition.

“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” she told the publication. Wilson didn’t reveal whether she’s successfully secured a position in the next James Bond film but confirmed her audition wasn’t for the titular role. The follow-up to No Time To Die is currently still in the scripting stage.

Last month, James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams claimed young actors lack the “mental capacity” and “gravitas” to play the iconic cinematic spy. “When we started, it was a slightly different feel. We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas,” she told the Radio Times.

McWilliams continued: “They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility…So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again”.