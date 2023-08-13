Rebel Wilson names her favourite movie of all time









After attending the Australian Theatre for Young People in the early 2000s, Rebel Wilson set out for world domination. Wilson first came to the public’s attention after appearing in the comedy series Pizza, the sketch show The Wedge and the musical comedy series Bogan Pride. Shortly after, Wilson headed for America, where she would find a wider audience.

In 2011, she featured in one of the best comedies of the 2010s, Bridesmaids, as well as A Few Best Men. 2012, however, was a bumper year for the Aussie actor and comedian with appearances in What to Expect, When You’re Expected, Struck by Lightning and Bachelorette. It was around this time that Wilson established herself as a serious figure in comedy, and wonderful performances in Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit soon followed.

While Wilson has given comedy fans so much over the years, when it comes to the actor’s favourite cinematic moment, there looks to be no equal to a classic 1992 sports comedy starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and even Madonna. It’s a film that’s provided Wilson with everything she needs from a movie.

When The Hollywood Reporter tweeted about the 30-year anniversary of Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own, Rebel snapped up the opportunity to reply, “My favourite movie! What an ensemble!” The actor is right to point out the brilliant cast, as it’s completely dripping in talent.

As well as featuring Hanks, Davis and Madonna, A League of Their Own boasts the likes of Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall and Bill Pullman. The film was a critical and commercial success, bringing in a healthy box office and drawing acclaim for its direction and acting.

Marshall’s film tells a fictionalised version of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It’s a flashback to 1943 when the Second World War postponed Major League Baseball, prompting the development of a women’s league. Two sisters join the league and try to help make it work even whilst in the midst of their own rivalry.

Wilson once noted of her favourite film: “It had some special meaning for me, I guess – it’s about women joining together and being empowered, but also about sisters sticking together even when there’s drama and struggles. I’m really close to my two sisters and my brother, so I liked that about it.”

Check out the trailer for A League of Their Own below, Rebel Wilson’s favourite film.

See more My favourite movie! What an ensemble! https://t.co/w9Ix0Za2Gx — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) July 2, 2022