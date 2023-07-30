The reason Stanley Kubrick changed the room number to 237 in ‘The Shining’









Throughout his career, the cinematic icon Stanley Kubrick turned his attention to most film genres. He waged war with Full Metal Jacket, defied the historical with Spartacus, laboured in science fiction with 2001: A Space Odyssey, dabbled with the erotic on Eyes Wide Shut, and even touched on horror with The Shining.

Though Kubrick’s movies are littered with Easter eggs, The Shining contains so many that you can even make an entire film about them (and people indeed have). The 1980 movie is based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name and stars Jack Nicholson as a recovering alcoholic writer who takes a job as a winter caretaker of a haunted hotel.

One might go as far as to suggest that the main character of The Shining is, in fact, the Overlook Hotel itself and several of its rooms and areas play a significant part in the narrative. Take, for example, the scenes in which Danny and Wendy are caught in the maze or when Jack comes across the strange twins in the hallways.

It’s also hard to ignore the significance of Room 237, the guest room of the hotel that the hotel’s chef Dick Hallorann advises Jack to avoid at all costs. Of course, the very warning of Hallorann against visiting Room 237 is something of a self-fulfilling prophecy of going there and experiencing its horrors.

In Stephen King’s novel, the room number is actually 217, and after the success of the book, several of King’s fans made a pilgrimage of sorts to The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which served as the inspiration for the setting of the iconic horror story.

In the book Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, editor Lee Unkrich explained that Kubrick had used the Timberline Lodge hotel in Clackamas Country, Oregon, to film the exteriors of his film adaptation. The manager of the Lodge fully expected there to be an influx of bookings to arrive after the movie was released.

However, the manager was also concerned that guests would not want to book into Room 217 after Kubrick’s film was screened because they might be “afraid of being chased by the bloated body of the bathtub lady”. So the manager actually requested that Kubrick change the number of the room.

He proposed that Kubrick change the room number to 237, 247, or 257 because none of those numbers were actual rooms at the Timberline Lodge. In the end, Kubrick settled on 237 because it reflected a piece of history from one of his previous films. 237 is, in fact, the number that needs to be entered into the computer in Dr. Strangelove in order to begin a nuclear holocaust. So necessity, in this instance, became an artistic expression, something that Kubrick himself was likely delighted with.