The shocking real event behind the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie 'The Birds'









Typically, in any conversation concerning Alfred Hitchcock, Psycho is the first movie that rolls off the tip of the tongue. Many aspects of the film are ubiquitous in popular culture over 60 years later, and it remains impossible not to admire the shower scene, the piercing strings, and the chilling performance of Anthony Perkins.

However, outside of this landmark moment in the history of psychological thrillers, Hitchcock crafted many more iconic moments. After all, he didn’t earn the moniker of ‘The Master of Suspense’ for nothing. When considering his illustrious filmography, 1963’s The Birds ranks very close to the top.

Ostensibly a natural horror, the picture boasts Hollywood great Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren in her screen debut. The film is loosely based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 short story of the same name, found in The Apple Tree collection. Notably, Hitchcock’s previous adaptation of her work, Jamaica Inn, in 1939, was also a resounding success. Unsurprisingly, when the undisputed champion of visual tension converged with one of the finest literary masters of deception once more, it made for fascinating viewing.

The screenplay was written by Evan Hunter, best known by his pen name Ed McBain and for his 87th Precinct novels. It was created upon the foundations laid by du Maurier’s original as Hitchcock tasked Hunter to create new characters and a more substantial plot. Adding another dimension to Hunter’s mission was that he had to retain the author’s title and the mysterious bird attacks.

The Birds follows the story of San Francisco socialite Melanie, who follows Mitch, a love interest, to Bodega Bay, California, with a pair of lovebirds hoping to win his affection. However, things quickly go awry when birds start to attack the local populace. Beginning as a series of seemingly isolated incidents, the danger escalates as a sea of birds eventually wreak havoc. The animals cause a devastating explosion and other deaths, and towards the end, it is inferred that the army is to step in to quash the murderous flock.

Although the scenes of the birds attacking people in the film are etched into the collective memory, the main talking point is why they become engulfed by a sudden bloodthirsty drive. It has never been explained. Remarkably, The Birds took partial inspiration from a bizarre, real event, which could explain why the destruction started.

On August 18th, 1961, a mass bird attack occurred in the Californian seaside town of Capitola. That day, residents woke to an unimaginable scene. A flock of seabirds were kamikaze-bombing into their homes, smashing into cars and throwing up half-eaten anchovies onto lawns. Sadly, some of the crazed birds then died in the streets. Hitchcock heard about the occurrence and used it as research material for The Birds, which had begun production. Although it hasn’t been fully medically proven, many years later, it was suggested by scientists the reason for the horrifying episode was due to the birds ingesting toxic algae.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.