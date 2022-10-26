Razorlight reunite in new documentary, 'Fall to Pieces'









During the mid-2000s, Razorlight found themselves short-lived indie stardom. Their 2004 debut album Up All Night reached number three in the UK Charts, and between 2006 and 2007, the band supported huge names such as Queen, Oasis, and The Rolling Stones, even headlining Reading and Leeds Festival.

However, in 2009, drummer Andy Burrows quit the band as tensions between the members heightened. Razorlight split in 2014 before reuniting with a slightly different line-up in 2017. Now, the band’s original line-up, including Burrows, have reunited and will be the subject of a documentary called Razorlight: Fall to Pieces.

The trailer reveals that lead singer Johnny Borrell and Burrows haven’t spoken since 2009 after their relationship “just got worse and worse.” However, Borrell explains his decision to reunite with his ex-bandmate, saying: “If I don’t do it, I think I’m gonna probably think about it for the rest of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. It strikes me as mighty surreal today – I’ve go no idea what to expect.”

Archive clips of the band are spliced between new interviews, where Borrell recalls an early successful gig Razorlight performed at Brixton Academy.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Older and wiser, Johnny wants to reconcile and to reunite Razorlight’s classic line-up. But with former bandmates overseas and estranged, that might not be too easy. Fifteen years after they fell to pieces, will Razorlight be able to pick themselves back up?”

Furthermore, it describes Fall to Pieces as “a snapshot of a rock band’s tentative reunion and a poignant meditation on the power of friendship and forgiveness. The unobtrusive camerawork puts us right in the middle of the action while never inhibiting the film’s subjects.”

The documentary, directed by Ben Lowe, will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival on November 4th. A special screening and a Q&A with the band will take place at London’s Genesis cinema on release day.

The band confirmed their reunion in 2021, announcing in January this year that another album is in the works. Although a release date has yet to be shared, Razorlight dropped a new single called ‘Call Me Junior’ this summer. Meanwhile, Borrell has formed a new band called Jealous Nostril.

Watch the trailer below.