Raymond Cruz shares his memory of ‘Breaking Bad’ fight scene with Aaron Paul









Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz has shared his memory of a fight scene he filmed with star Aaron Paul. After filming, Paul claimed that he was knocked half unconscious.

In the second episode of the acclaimed series‘ second season, a fight breaks out between Tuco Salamanca, played by Cruz, and Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. According to Paul, shooting the scene knocked him half unconscious and medics had to intervene.

Cruz’s memory of the scene seems to differ slightly, as he revealed in a conversation with The Mirror. “It’s kind of accurate but not quite because Aaron suffered a concussion at the beginning of the scene and you can see it on film,” he began.

The actor continued to recall, “He gets thrown through a screen door and he catches the screen door on his arm because instead of crossing his arms when he hit the door, he had them open and caught the screen door and lifted it off its hinges.”

Cruz even suggested that he was the one to intervene: “I’m actually the one who stopped it. You can see in the scene, he stood up and I thought he was really there but once we got through the wall, I stopped it and I said, ‘Um, he’s not there.'”

The actor maintained that Paul’s injuries were a result of his collision with the screen door, continuing, “The guy suffered a blow to the head and it was from the screen door. And you can see it because it’s the actual scene that they used in the film. It’s a crazy take because it’s so violent, the door ripped off its hinges. He actually ripped the door off with his body weight when he got caught on it so it’s a fantastic looking take.”

Watch the fight scene below.