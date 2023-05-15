Ray Winstone names his five favourite films









Actor Ray Winstone is likely best known for playing the “hard man” in a number of British classic films. These include 1979’s Scum, directed by Alan Clarke, Quadrophenia, which was released the same year, and, arguably one of his best performances, 2000’s Sexy Beast. Let’s take a look at Winstone’s favourite films to get a closer taste of his inspiration.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, first up for Winstone is Martin Scorsese’s 1980 biopic Raging Bull, in which Robert De Niro portrayed the troubled boxing champion, Jake La Motta. Winstone said of the film. “It’s a masterpiece of movie-making. I love it because, when you cut the boxing out, it’s about people.“

He added, “It’s beautifully shot. The slow-motion stuff, the music, the characters, the acting, the direction. It’s classic to me because I’ve been a boxer, and it emotionally touches me. The heart just got to me. I was sitting there with my mate watching that, and he’s a boxer and a champion boxer, and we were both crying at the end of the movie.”

Winstone picks a classic mob tale next, Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America, originally released back in 1984. The English acting icon considers Leone to be a “genius”. He said, “[It’s] is a bit of genius film-making, I think. That’s a film I can watch all night long. And I think it is four hours long, or something like that. It’s just a wonderful film to watch.”

There’s a departure from American films for a moment, though, with the 1964 British war film Zulu finding its spot on Winstone’s list, which tells of 150 British soldiers fending off 4000 Zulu warriors in the Anglo-Zulu war of the late 19th Century. “It’s just a film that, no matter where you pick it up — like the first two — you have to keep watching,” Winstone said. “I think I watch that film three times a year.”

Another historical film that Winstone admires is Richard Fleischer’s 1958 swashbuckling epic classic The Vikings, based on Edison Marshall’s 1951 novel The Viking. “With Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis — with a Bronx accent, I guess, as a Viking,” Winstone said. “But it’s a stirring film, you know, and one of the great films of the time.”

Finally, Winstone rounds off his list with a western classic, John Ford’s The Searchers, released in 1956 and starring John Wayne. “It’s a wonderful film,” he said. “Brilliantly shot, you know. And Wayne’s playing a bigot in it. He is a man who’s got a hatred about him, but by the end of it he changes. It’s such a great performance, hero playing a man like that.”

Ray Winstone’s five favourite films:

Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese, 1980)

Once Upon a Time in America (Sergio Leone, 1984)

Zulu (Cy Endfield, 1964)

The Vikings (Richard Fleischer, 1958)

The Searchers (John Ford, 1956)