Ray Romano says he’s “lucky” to be alive after health scare









After a recent surgery, Ray Romano has opened up about how he is lucky to be alive after a recent health scare. Romano had been admitted to hospital earlier this week to undergo a major heart surgery.

When speaking about his procedure, Romano mentioned that he had 90% blockage in one of his main arteries, which was caused by years of high cholesterol.

Speaking to Marc Maron on a recent podcast episode, Romano had mentioned wanting to have his cholesterol lowered but not seeing many results, stating: “[I] would go home and eat a little healthier and get it down a couple ticks. It was 280 and now its 220 – you gotta get it down even more. But I’d go home and think I was hot shit – that was the cycle”.

After catching the blockage early, Romano said how fortunate he was that doctors noticed the block when they did, saying, “I got kind of lucky that we found it”. Given how bad the blockage was, Romano also said that he would have definitely gone on heart medications sooner had he known the severity of the situation.

Outside of his health issues, Romano has been starring in the comedy movie Somewhere in Queens, where he will be serving as actor and director.