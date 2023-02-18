Ray Liotta in line for posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star









The late Ray Liotta has been announced as a posthumous recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last May, the Goodfellas actor passed away at the age of 67 after dying in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. The special ceremony will take place on February 24th, and the service will begin at 12:30pm PT. Liotta’s daughter, Karen, will accept the star on behalf of her late father. Additionally, Karen Banks and Taron Egerton will pay tribute to him.

In a statement, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez said: “Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world. The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

Meanwhile, after Liotta’s death, Banks wrote on Instagram: “When any actor of Ray’s caliber puts trust in you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn’t follow me, that I couldn’t direct action because of that. Ray’s respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do fucking anything in this town.”

Egerton, who worked with Liotta on the Apple TV series, Black Bird, also recently opened up on his relationship with Liotta with EW. “I couldn’t quite work out why we just clicked in a way that was lovely,” Egerton said. “I felt very relaxed in his company. He and I would sit in silence and it’s not often that you get that with somebody. Do you know what I mean? Especially if you’ve only just met them. And I mean it in the nicest way, to sit comfortably in silence with someone is quite a thing.”

The service for Liotta’ posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame coincides with the premiere of his upcoming film, Cocaine Bear. Banks directed the feature and recently called the movie a “career-ender”.