







The American film director and screenwriter Ti West has garnered consistent success in the film industry, mostly through his popular horror films. These titles include The House of the Devil, In the Valley of Violence and most notably, X and its prequel Pearl.

He is currently working on the production of X‘s sequel MaXXXine, which he claims will explore another sub-genre of horror and continue depicting cinema’s influence on society. But, if you’re looking for a place to start with West’s increasingly impressive filmography, then we have you covered as we rank his movies form worst to best.

West has also interacted with performing in front of the camera, having worked with director Joe Swanberg in pictures such as Silver Bullets and All the Light in the Sky. He also appeared in Adam Wingard’s brutal home invasion film You’re Next.

The director has also worked on short films, including a segment on the found footage horror VHS and promotional material for the smash hit The Conjuring. His biggest hit, X, was also a film about the making of pornography. West later released the footage as a chronological compilation of the very X-rated film that was shot.

West definitely has a distinct and original interpretation of horror films, something he can effortlessly blend with homages and tributes to some of the genre’s most iconic classics.

Here is the ranking of all his features from worst to best.

Ranking all of Ti West’s movies from worst to best:

9. Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

West’s sequel to fellow horror director, Eli Roth’s classic Cabin Fever, explores the aftermath of the infected flesh-eating virus reaching a high school through a popular brand of bottled water.

Cabin Fever 2 is cited as a guilty pleasure among horror fans, despite its poor reception. Its main characters are rather dry. However, this makes watching them meet their gory demise rather eventful. West taps into the teenage sexual angst that high school brings and blends it with lots of blood.

8. Trigger Man (2007)

This thriller borrows elements from Deliverance and Wrong Turn as three Manhatten friends are stalked on a hunting trip in Delaware. The film claims to be inspired by true events.

West attempts to bring the unsettling and unfamiliar nature of Deliverance in a long-winded slow burner, an early attempt at what would later become his most noticeable techniques. Despite its rocky form, Trigger Man is grounded in realistic tones with convincing carnage.

7. The Roost (2005)

West’s directorial debut sets up his vision for horror filmmaking. The audience is invited by a spooky TV show to watch a horror film called The Roost. This film-within-a-film follows four friends who find themselves in a battle against some animated corpses while travelling to a wedding.

The Roost is a mixed bag. On the one hand, it falls victim to its low budget and dry plot. However, it exemplifies West’s quality cinematic visions and is creative in its visual presentation. It also explores the lines between reality and fiction as audiences struggle to distinguish which is which.

6. The Innkeepers (2011)

Two employees at a hotel regret delving into the inn’s disturbing past as familiar guests check in for a stay. Documentation of the supernatural events that plague the hotel proceeds.

West stays within the rules of horror with this film, however, he still offers dedicated horror enthusiasts a chilling supernatural story. The Innkeepers provides a layered tone by dipping into some initial comedy before switching to some suspense as an underrated ghost tale.

5. The Sacrament (2013)

Inspired by the real-life events of the Jonestown massacre of 1978, this horror shows journalists tracking down a co-worker’s sister who has been caught up in a religious commune.

The Sacrament shows West polishing up his trademark slow burner tactic in storytelling. The horror is subtle but still provides chills, as executed through a realism-steered found footage style and combined with some terrifying performances.

4. In the Valley of Violence (2016)

West explores black comedy against a western background in this thriller. Paul, a drifter, arrives in a small town seeking revenge on the thugs who murdered his friend. He finds an alliance with two hotel owners called Mary Anne and Ellen.

Despite being a commercial letdown, In the Valley of Violence earned consistent praise for its techniques. West received acclaim for his direction and writing, mostly his ability to pay tribute to classic westerns while incorporating horror and thriller into the story.

3. The House of the Devil (2009)

West tells the story of a young college student who gets a babysitting job at an isolated house. Soon after she starts working, strange and dangerous events threaten her life, prompting her to start fighting for it.

The House of the Devil is one of West’s best love letters to the horror genre. It mixes the slasher with the haunted house, then tosses in some ’80s-inspired Satanic Panic. Its style techniques are reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s horrors, however, it chooses the tense atmosphere of the ’70s over the excessive gore of the ’80s.

Itself a distinctive eccentric question mark, sporting a distinctive look and style that recalled the heyday of 1980s horror, the genre pastiche would pave the groundwork for West’s modern successes.

2. Pearl (2022)

In this prequel, a young disturbed girl called Pearl awaits her husband’s return from war and dreams of becoming a successful dancer. However, her difficult home life poses an obstacle, one that Pearl isn’t going to take lying down.

Pearl only just came to theatres this Halloween but has already cemented itself in horror film culture. This is mostly due to unhinged female stories growing in popularity, and Pearl is slowly becoming a poster child of this sub-genre. Her character embodies the balanced harmony between the psychological and slasher elements, carried through by Mia Goth’s unique and unforgettable performance.

Movies like this provoked Martin Scorsese to heap praise on Ti West, saying: “He has a pure, undiluted love for cinema.” That’s no mean feat, considering the high calibre of the source.

1. X (2022)

An amateur film crew rent out a Texas guest house to shoot their low-budget porno. However, they are soon threatened by an unlikely killer with a sexually repressed motive.

Inspired by the horror masterpieces The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Shining, X was a breath of fresh air for horror fans this year. It explores themes of youth and sexual liberation as initial positives, with the more negative values of religion and traditionalism posing as counterpoints. Its writing is witty and entertaining, alongside bloody kills.

Paying homage to the history of cinema, West’s film was a curious piece of idiosyncratic horror cinema that, unbeknownst to audiences, would kick off an unprecedented trilogy of terror.