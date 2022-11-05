Ranking every Samuel L. Jackson role in Quentin Tarantino movies









If one filmmaker could define the films of Samuel L. Jackson, the likes of Spike Lee, George Lucas, and the Russo brothers could certainly be in consideration. Still, no one compares to the impact of his collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. For the iconic cult filmmaker, Jackson has long been his muse, appearing in six of his movies, including his Palme d’Or winner, Pulp Fiction.

His influential role in Pulp Fiction may be Jackson’s most iconic Tarantino role, but he has also appeared in Jackie Brown with Robert De Niro, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight. In addition, Jackson also made a significant impact in the 2012 Oscar-winning western Django Unchained, with the movie exploring the horrors of the slave trade alongside a serving of predictable Tarantino sensationalism.

Whilst he takes leading roles in some of the films, for others, Jackson merely appears for a brief moment, and in one case, only in voiceover form. Still, he sees Tarantino as one of his finest-ever collaborators, naming him alongside the Star Wars director George Lucas as the two most important directors of his career, which has spanned over half a century.

Take a trip with us below as we explore each of Samuel L. Jackson’s roles in Quentin Tarantino’s filmography and rank each by their quality and influence.

Ranking Samuel L. Jackson’s Quentin Tarantino roles:

6. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Many people wouldn’t even count this entry, but we like to be diligent, and (technically) Samuel L. Jackson does show up in 2009s Inglourious Basterds, appearing audibly as the narrator of the movie. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth and Diane Kruger, tells the story of a group of Jewish US soldiers who plan to assassinate major Nazi leaders, with the film being that much better thanks to Jackson’s voiceover.

Whilst it’s by no means Tarantino’s worst movie *cough, Death Proof, cough*, Inglourious Basterds happens to feature the most insignificant Jackson cameo, hence its appearance at the bottom of the list.

5. Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Much like Inglourious Basterds, Samuel L. Jackson isn’t exactly known for his performance as Rufus in Kill Bill: Vol. 2, but his presence is welcome nonetheless. Playing the organist who was to perform at Beatrix and Tommy’s wedding, Jackson only briefly stars in one scene, appearing alongside Uma Thurman, Bo Svenson, Jeannie Epper and Chris Nelson at the opening of the 2004 samurai thriller.

Having little impact on the story as a whole, Jackson simply adds to the style and pizzazz of Tarantino’s 2004 sequel.

4. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Tarantino’s second Western movie, The Hateful Eight, may be one of his most disliked films, but it contains one of Samuel L. Jackson’s finest performances, acting as the jewel in the crown of this underrated gem. Playing the bounty hunter and African-American Union veteran Major Marquis Warren, Jackson’s character becomes the protagonist and essential heart of the violent crime movie.

Elevating the performances of his co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Bruce Dern and Channing Tatum, Jackson commands the screen whenever he’s gifted the gaze of the camera.

3. Django Unchained (2012)

Alongside Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz in the starring roles, Jackson appears as a head house slave named Stephen, who is curious and loyal to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Calvin J. Candie. Delivering one of the finest performances in Tarantino’s western-blaxploitation hybrid, Jackson helped ground the 2012 Oscar winner that often edged its way into farcical violence and provocative humour.

A lover of his character, the actor stated in the past: “I love fucking Stephen…I mean, the dude ran that fucking plantation. Candyland was his fucking plantation… dude’s writing the bills. [Stephen is] making sure the crops get planted. He’s making sure the slaves get sold. He runs that place”.

2. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s Palme d’Or winning movie might be Samuel L. Jackson’s most iconic role, but we’d argue it isn’t his best in the filmography of the cult director. Still, his portrayal of Jules Winnfield is utterly fantastic, with the character teaming up with John Travolta’s Vincent Vega to become partners in crime for Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). Without his influence, Pulp Fiction may not be known for its iconic Ezekiel 25:17 moment.

Speaking about his roles in Django, Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, the actor states: “They’re all cool characters who have their own things going for them, and I’d hate to tear them apart”.

1. Jackie Brown (1997)

Whereas Jackson had little to do in the previous two entries on our list, the iconic actor had far more to do in 1997s Jackie Brown. Appearing alongside Robert De Niro, Pam Grier, Robert Forster, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, Jackson played the major role of Ordell Robbie, a gun runner in Los Angeles who becomes a major player in a significant police operation.

A cool and stylish criminal (known for his Kangol flat cap), Jackson named his role in the film one of his all-time favourites, unable to separate it from his characters in Django Unchained and Pulp Fiction.