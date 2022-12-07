Ranking every James Cameron movie on box office gross









James Cameron is one of the film industry’s most profitable directors. Known for his glorious special effects, expensive vision and inventive approach, Cameron holds some significant features to his filmography, all of which have topped the box office. Starting as a humble production designer, the filmmaker has met great success since moving into the director’s chair, earning Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture, among countless others.

The Canadian filmmaker’s image is distinguished and pricey, as you can recognise a Cameron film through its larger-than-life creations and the obvious money thrown at the screen. The director rarely holds back when blowing audiences’ minds with his visuals, approaching his scripts with an ambitious and unrestricted mindset. As many of his cast and crew have said before, when it comes to working on a James Cameron movie, you’re going to be working under an obsession with a groundbreaking vision that has to top what came before. The budget may be stretched, and there will be overtime. However, the final result will dominate ticket tales and immerse audiences in a visceral viewing experience that will ignite film discourse months after release.

When taking the words from his scripts and painting them out on the big screen, Cameron knows exactly what he wants and how he wants it. One of his cast members, Leonardo DeCaprio, told Esquire: “When somebody felt a different way on the set, there was a confrontation. He lets you know exactly how he feels”. He then showed praise for Cameron, adding: “He’s of the lineage of John Ford. He knows what he wants his film to be.” Other actors who have worked for Cameron have shared this balance between his tempter and his passion for filmmaking, with Kate Winslet revealing his attitude turned her off reuniting with him. Jamie Lee Curtis cited him as a director who loves his actors.

With a list that includes some of the highest-grossing films ever made and the most significant of their decade, here is a ranking of James Cameron’s movies from lowest to highest grossing.

James Cameron’s highest-grossing movies:

8. Piranha II: The Spawning (1981)

Anne, a diving instructor, investigates the killings off the coast of a Caribbean island and discovers that a shoal of mutant piranhas is responsible.

Cameron’s directorial debut was far from a success, following a harrowing production and a compromised creative control given to the director. The Piranhas II: The Spawning is weighed down by a weak plot, cheap-looking monsters and insulting cliches. It wasn’t even that promising to begin with. Another slap in the face comes with the film’s minor box office gross of $389,106, ever so slightly topping its budget of $145,786. The director feels so much shame towards the project that he has since disowned it entirely, and who can blame him?

Box Office Gross: $389,106.

7. The Abyss (1989)

An American submarine sinks in the Caribbean, and a search and recovery team races against Soviet vessels to recover it. Their journey deep in the ocean is interrupted by an unexpected event.

The Abyss submerges the audience in a claustrophobic thrilling atmosphere, elevated by some stunning special effects. Cameron delivers a well-rounded feature, presenting solid characters and gripping story exposition. The film racked up some award nominations for its visuals, helping to cement the director’s trademarks. The Abyss also had a decent box office performance, grossing $90 million against a $47 million budget.

Box Office Gross: $90 million.

6. The Terminator (1984)

An assassin is sent back in time to terminate the woman responsible for giving birth to the person who will take down a futuristic and robotic dictatorship. This assassin is a brutal enemy to take down, as he’s an indestructible cyborg who feels no pain or sympathy.

Possibly one of the greatest and most iconic films of the 1980s, The Terminator is one of the best action sci-fi films, grossing $78.3 million at the box office against a $6.4 million budget. It doesn’t let its spectacular visuals and thrilling action sequences overwhelm its story and performances, as all elements work together and are equally brilliant. Schwarzenegger plays one of film’s most iconic characters, wielding a striking design and staple catchphrases. In turn, Cameron considers this his directorial debut, having devised the premise from a fever dream he experienced when shooting his actual debut.

Box Office Gross: $78.3 million.

5. Aliens (1986)

Following the first film’s events, Ellen Ripley is sent back to LV-426 after discovering an alien colony. She and her new crew soon fall prey to the Queen alien and her vicious offspring, alongside some double-crossers in her team.

Aliens is another time Cameron struck gold, taking on from Ridley Scott’s Alien, an apex in suspenseful ’70s filmmaking and moving it up with the more action-packed and exaggerated ’80s. This sequel elevates the scare factor, bringing a whole pack of killer aliens as the threat and Cameron’s visuals encapsulate the action and horror. Furthermore, Aliens made great use of its $18.5 million budget, grossing $183.3 million at the box office.

Box Office Gross: $183.3 million.

4. True Lies (1994)

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a secret agent who finds his hands full when he discovers his wife’s infidelity, meaning he not only has to save the world but his own marriage.

This ’90s spy comedy earned one of its stars, Jamie Lee Curtis, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The film also found success when it grossed $378.9 million from its $120 million budget. True Lies is a better example of Cameron’s direction as it balances the comedy with outrageous action, blending family conflicts with broader social issues, with the latter dipping into some racist attitudes when re-assessed today.

Box Office Gross: $378.9 million.

3. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

When a sinister cyborg who shows no remorse or reasoning hunts down Sarah Conner’s son as she is locked away, another prototype of the Terminator is sent back with the assignment to protect the child.

Whenever Cameron takes on a sequel, it tops the predecessor with no effort. Terminator 2: Judgement Day is considered one of the best sequels and films. Cameron’s film was the highest-grossing film of 1991, thanks to its earnings of $520.9 million, having a budget of $102 million. It effectively expands on the original story, introducing Connor’s son and the other terminator machines. These narrative elements balance swiftly against the gripping action sequences, influencing sci-fi action films for years to come.

Box Office Gross: $520.9 million.

2. Titanic (1997)

Based on actual events, a young socialite docks the grand Titanic ship with her mother and fiance, already feeling trapped in her upcoming loveless marriage. That all changes when she meets a struggling artist who shows her a new way of life.

Titanic is a balanced harmony between visuals and story for Cameron, as both are stunning and emotionally daunting. Not only is the ship setting magnificent, and the sinking is a suspenseful heartstopper, the story is a beautiful one of young love and making the most of life. Titanic is attentive and sentimental filmmaking, as proven through its several Award nominations and special place in cinema. This status also comes from the film being the first to reach the billion mark at the box office, earning $2.202 billion and making fantastic use of its $200 million budget. Titanic held the title of the highest-grossing film ever made for 13 years.

Box Office Gross: $2.202 billion.

1. Avatar (2009)

A disabled Marine replaces his late brother in a Na’vi-inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. After he infiltrates a tribe and falls for the chief’s daughter, he finds his loyalties torn as the military organisation he works with is planning a full-blown colonisation.

Avatar‘s groundbreaking visual effects directed the anticipation for the film, making extensive use of a new motion capture technique. The film broke several box office records and is the second highest-grossing film of all time through its total grossing of $2.923 billion from a $237 million budget. However, the visuals appear to outdo the narrative. Cameron had to scrap significant accounts of the original world-building script to make room for the military presence, leading Avatar to have a minimal impact narrative-wise.

Box Office Gross: $2.923 billion.



