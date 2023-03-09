







The story behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers is a tale of redemption. After living a life of excess on the seedy streets of Los Angeles, the band’s classic lineup has seen it through to the other side in one piece. In the wake of their manic lifestyle, they have crafted 13 albums and counting, featuring some exquisite offerings of funk rock.

As alternative rock began seeping into the mainstream, the Peppers were right on the bullseye and offered Nirvana one of their first major tours. When ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was being played all over the radio, the videos for ‘Give It Away’ and ‘Under the Bridge’ were getting heavy rotation on MTV, which catapulted their fame.

Though the band found their sweet spot when they had John Frusciante as a guitarist, every one of their incarnations has its share of highlights, from the funky monk partying with Hillel Slovak to Josh Klinghoffer steering them through the 2010s with ease. Although the Chilis have their share of classics, a few records from their discography still fall under the radar.

That being said, there is a definite pecking order where all these albums line up. Since the band has been around for nearly four decades, each record is a time capsule of where they were. Sometimes the music has become slightly ugly and influenced by others, but the Peppers could always be counted on bringing a good time on each record.

Ranking every Red Hot Chili Peppers album from worst to best

13. The Red Hot Chili Peppers (1984)

Some bands have an uncanny ability to knock it out of the park on their debut album. Typically, artists have put their best foot forward on their debuts and also given fans a benchmark of what would come from them on the next albums, but Red Hot Chili Peppers are not one of those artists.

Although the band had some strong ideas on their eponymous debut, it took a while to gel into a unique package. Despite having production help from Gang of Four’s Andy Gill, every one of these songs feels half-baked, especially when they decide to cover Hank Williams or launch into bizarre territory on ‘Mommy Where’s Daddy’.

Outside of a few offerings such as ‘True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes’, the lack of Hillel Slovak is felt heavily on this record. Since most of the members aren’t set in stone, their debut often feels like a demo rather than a genuine debut.

12. The Getaway (2016)

Having the right producer is everything for the Chilis. Although they always thrived on jamming with each other on each record, it took the right guy in the production chair to steer them in the right direction. While working with Danger Mouse might have seemed a good idea at the time, The Getaway was a mistake.

Instead of their traditional funk rock style, a lot of this album flirts with soulful styles of music and almost enters R&B territory at times. As Flea broke his arm in a snowboarding accident, his bass is criminally muted on this album, which doesn’t bode well for the ethos of their sound.

There is one diamond to be found in the song ‘Dark Necessities’, bringing in piano flourishes and what might be Klingoffer’s greatest guitar solo with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. There’s a lot of potential on The Getaway and some great ideas, but the final product needed a little more time to marinade before receiving its signature Peppers touch.

11. Freaky Styley (1985)

After finally permanently leaving What Is This?, Hillel Slovak was finally back in full Peppers mode for Freaky Styley. Since he had a hand in their development from the beginning, it was only natural to introduce him back into the fold at the first opportunity. Funk master George Clinton was behind the production and was sure to work wonders, but what it resulted in was drugs—a lot of drugs.

Though you can feel the energy throughout these songs, the partying behind this record often got in the way, as everyone snorted cocaine like it was going out of business. Despite Clinton’s mastery of the low end working perfectly for Flea’s bass, his influence looms too large over the final mix, with Slovak’s guitar being put to one side.

Even though the Peppers were never known as the most thoughtful band in the world, songs like ‘Catholic School Girls Rule’ are stupid even by their standards. The money got so out of control that Clinton even let his drug dealer get a cameo on the album on ‘Yertle the Turtle’ as collateral. The producer may have had the best intentions, but this sounds like him trying to morph The Peppers into something they weren’t.

10. Return of the Dream Canteen (2022)

Fans were ecstatic after discovering John Frusciante was finally returning to the fold for Unlimited Love. After years of hit-and-miss releases during the Klingoffer era, this was the moment when things started to click again. While Unlimited Love didn’t disappoint, nobody expected another album that year.

Return of the Dream Canteen could easily be considered a companion piece to the Peppers’ previous album. Since the return of Frusciante meant a back-to-basics record, the majority of this LP involves them trying out different styles, like the tribute song to Eddie Van Halen, ‘Eddie’, and the breezy sounds offered up on ‘The Drummer’.

For every interesting song on this record, there is a fair bit of filler, including a few songs that could have been trimmed down by a few minutes to make a tighter listening experience. While the average Red Hot Chili Peppers record never feels like a long sit, this will cause fatigue to kick in.

9. I’m With You (2011)

When the Peppers announced Josh Klingoffer had replaced John Frusciante, the response was cautious. Since the band had been around for years, bringing a new face behind the fretboard was always going to ruffle some feathers. Getting fresh blood is not always a bad idea, and Klingoffer proved he was good enough to be in this band on his debut with the group.

For the album, they linked up with Rick Rubin, and I’m With You showed they weren’t ready to slow down yet. After years of playing funk rock, the band found another gear on these songs, serving up the radio-friendly ‘The Adventures of Raindance Maggie’ and having balls-to-the-wall cut ‘Look Around’.

Since this was Rubin’s ’10s era, the album suffers from a handful of compression issues. While Klingoffer has his great moments across the record, he’s largely a background character filling out the rest of the band’s sound rather than breaking new ground. Not the best by any stretch, but after 30 years of hell-raising, they were still competing with their peers.

8. Unlimited Love (2022)

When Frusciante left the Chili Peppers back in 2009, it was because he was an “imbalanced mess” and struggling mentally. Even though he left without warning in the 1990s, his departure was because he wanted to expand his musical horizons and see what else was out there. Time can make the heart grow fonder, and fans were ready for the magic to return when he finally returned for his third stint.

After four decades in the music industry, Unlimited Love is a culmination of everything that made the group memorable in the first place. Although the accents on ‘Black Summer’ are bizarre, Rick Rubin brought the best out of them yet again, taking the barebones structure of the band and sprinkling new elements into their sound.

Despite having a skeletal arrangement, the Peppers still expand past their usual schtick, as Kiedis dips into political material on ‘These Are the Ways’ while also finding time to spit his usual nonsense on ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’. Though this album might not be the most inventive record by the band, that wasn’t the mindset. This line-up had been separated for years, and this album was an excuse to show their fans that they could still bring the fire they were known for.

7. Mother’s Milk (1989)

After the death of Hillel Slovak, the band were lost. Slovak had been a key element in their sound since day one, and the loss of the childhood bond between him, Flea, and Kiedis cast a dark shroud over their story. While the Peppers were determined to continue, they found their calling once a kid from New York joined their ranks.

When John Frusciante filled in on Mother’s Milk, everything began to fall into place, with songs like ‘Good Time Boys’ and ‘Knock Me Down’ paving the way for what would come later. Although Kiedis disagreed with producer Michael Beinhorn on how the album was mixed, the ferocious sound of these songs borders on metal in some places, especially on their covers of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fire’ and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Higher Ground’.

The band may have been four albums deep into their career, but something about this record feels different. The core ethos behind their last releases was messing around in the studio, but the performances across this album feel like they have everything to prove.

6. Stadium Arcadium (2006)

By the mid-’00s, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were in a great place musically. After cruising with John Frusciante for the past few years, they were firing on all cylinders while still pushing the boundaries of where their funk rock style could go. Since the band had no hangups about their work, why not give the fans two albums at once?

Even though the double-album Stadium Arcadium tracklist is a lot to take in, it has the most eclectic batch of songs the band has written so far. Although their funk sound is still here in spades on ‘Dani California’, the best moments come when the band flirt with other styles, breaking out the acoustics for ‘Slow Cheetah’ and Frusciante making his guitar sound like a one-man orchestra on ‘Turn It Again’.

The only drawback for an album this stuffed is the long runtime. Running across two hours, some of the songs tend to drag a bit, leading to stretches of the record that feel like they’re on cruise control rather than doing anything new. Stadium Arcadium definitely earns its spot amongst the band’s greatest projects, but if they had put all of the best tracks from these sessions together on one record, it could be standing alongside their all-time best.

5. The Uplift Mofo Party Plan (1987)

Over the years, the Peppers have shown their fans the many facets of what they can do. While the funk rock style of their early days continues to be a facet of their sound, most of their albums going forward were about twisting their usual style into something more radio-friendly, artsy, or whatever they were feeling at the time. Even without those bells and whistles, no one could touch them when they laid down the funk.

After bringing original drummer Jack Irons back into the mix, the original incarnation of the Chilis were finally ready to raise hell on The Uplift Mofo Party Plan. Compared to the shoddy production of their previous work, the guys sound like they’re having the best time in the world trying to make a record together. Although songs like ‘Me and My Friends’ and ‘Backwoods’ have an awesome vibe, there’s also a bit of melancholy covering this record.

During the tour to promote this album, Hillel Slovak started to get fall deeper into heroin addiction and tragically died of an overdose shortly after he got off the road. Though they would continue without him, his contributions to the band still feel minuscule, given his legacy. John Frusciante may have been the guitar god behind the Peppers, but this record is a fun look at what they could have been.

4. One Hot Minute (1995)

After John Frusciante notified the band of his decision to quit the band, it led to them scrambling to find a new guitarist. Although Dave Navarro from Jane’s Addiction sounded like a good choice at the time, The Peppers were still hurting on One Hot Minute.

Since Kiedis and Flea relapsed on hard drugs around this time, this album has a heavier slant to it, with borderline metal moments on ‘Warped’ and ‘Coffee Shop’. Navarro was also the best guy for the job for the album, bringing a healthy dose of shred to the equation to make every one of the heavier moments feel earned.

The Peppers don’t forget their softer moments either, with Kiedis penning a tribute to Kurt Cobain on ‘Tearjerker’ and taking on organised religion on ‘Shallow Be Thy Game’. While fans might not have wanted to entertain the idea of a Frusciante-less Peppers at the time, One Hot Minute has kept a healthy shelf life as one of the most underrated gems in their catalogue.

3. By the Way (2002)

Getting Red Hot Chili Peppers back to where they started took a long time. The return of John Frusciante may have been a miracle, but the album they made before this still had them putting the pieces back together. Once everything was in place, they played for the love of making music again.

While By The Way was meant to be an album split between heavier songs and pretty moments, the melodic side of the record won out, leading to the most blissful listening experience of their career. Outside of fun jams like ‘Can’t Stop’ and the title track, the majority of this record feels like they are trying to be an alt-rock version of The Beach Boys, like on the underwater bliss of ‘Universally Speaking’ and the acoustic ditty ‘Cabron’.

The entire album was meant as an experiment; the most noticeable change is adding synthesisers into the mix, with ‘Venice Queen’ bringing a stunning end to the album. By the Way might not have much of an agenda behind it, but that was never the point. After years of struggling to make music together, this is nothing but the Peppers having fun from cover to cover.

2. Californication (1999)

In the late ’90s, the Peppers had become spiritually broken. Anthony Kiedis was starting to succumb to heroin addiction, and the Navarro era was not receiving the love that it probably deserved. After a chance meeting with John Frusciante, the band began mending those burned bridges. There was only one thing on the agenda: getting sober.

With years of chasing their next fix in the rearview, Californication was the story of the band returning from the dead. After having to relearn his coordination back in the day, Frusciante has a more minimal role on this album, finding his strength in the simplicity of the guitar riffs on the title track or beautiful chords on ‘Porcelain’.

While this album does have its fair share of recovery stories, the Peppers still know how to crank it up a notch, kicking down the door on ‘Around the World’ and making a ballad like ‘Otherside’ feel like an exorcism for Kiedis’s addictive personality. They may have been on the edge of sanity more than a few times, but Californication is the first time they finally felt at peace.

1. Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991)

By the time production wrapped on Mother’s Milk, the Peppers were on the verge of something impressive. The inclusion of John Frusciante had brought a freewheeling spirit to the group, but they just needed someone to harness it. Once Rick Rubin entered the picture, no one could have predicted what happened on Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

From front to back, this record has a little of everything that the Red Hot Chili Peppers offered. Though funk rock still takes centre stage on ‘Give It Away’ and ‘If You Have to Ask’, Frusciante also brings a melodic slant to these songs. Aside from funk, songs like the epic ‘Sir Psycho Sexy’ and the lament ‘I Could Have Lied’ showed a side of the Peppers that no one was prepared to hear at the time.

The most radical departure ‘Under the Bridge’ became the band’s biggest hit, with Kiedis shattering everyone’s illusions by getting candid about his drug problems.

Blood Sugar Sex Magik might have had the uncomfortable task of competing with Nirvana’s Nevermind on its release day, but the Chili’s could still hold their own against one of the biggest alt-rock bands of all time.

