Ranking the 10 highest-grossing Christmas films from worst to best









The festive season is well upon us, so it is time to watch the many brilliant and timeless holiday classics as we cosy up near the Christmas tree. Snowy landscapes, colourful, warm lighting, and family values are at the core of every festive film. Ranging from original stories to adaptations of classic Christmas novels, seasonal movies know how to bring all the festive joy and imagery to our screens.

With a precisely timed release, generally between November and Christmas Day, these releases are designed to cash in on commercial trends. Filmmakers hope their holiday films will attract audiences, mainly families, to flood theatres and watch these emotional or comedic portrayals of Christmas.

The highest-ranking Christmas films of all time embody this specific imagery, tone and subject matter, earning yearly re-watches and consistent audience praise and love.

With stories about families learning the true meaning of Christmas or romances blossoming, here are the ten most commercially significant holiday flicks ranked.

Ranking the 10 highest-grossing Christmas films:

10. The Grinch (Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney, 2018)

In the third feature adaptation of Dr Seuss’ classic book, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the Grinch as he grows more annoyed and isolated from Whoville. As a result, he attempts to stop Whoville from celebrating Christmas.

Despite being the highest-grossing Christmas film with a total earning of $511,595,957, the recent adaptation of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas slipped under the radar soon after release. With nothing too original or creative to add to the original story, this film drowns in its unimaginative approach, with only its vibrant yet childish style to save it.

9. The Santa Clause (John Pasquin, 1994)

After Scott helps Santa Claus in a Christmas crisis, he finds himself filling his shoes. He struggles to keep his new double life secret from his suspicious wife and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

This staple holiday feature is the tenth highest-grossing Christmas movie, earning $190,539,357 at the box office. The plot and design cement themselves in cliches and tradition, creating a familiar watch that keeps it simple. However, it is still a delightful and humorous classic that brings families together yearly.

8. The Holiday (Nancy Meyers, 2006)

This charming and comforting classic follows two women who succeed in their careers but struggle in their love lives, causing them to exchange homes as a Christmas getaway. During their holiday, the two meet new potential loves.

As the ninth highest-grossing Christmas film with a gross of $205,850,134, The Holiday is an easy yet enjoyable festive watch, with relatable characters experiencing real situations audiences understand and find comfort in. Nothing too eventful takes place in the film, as it thrives on tone and authenticity in the material. However, the cast exhibits charm, humour and affection against some cosy visuals and straightforward writing.

There were recent rumours about a long-awaited sequel which were soon confirmed as false by star Kate Winslet, who told People: “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

7. Love Actually (Richard Curtis, 2003)

Eight London couples attempt to navigate their love lives differently during the festive season, no matter the complications. As the stories intertwine under similar themes, the couples learn how challenging love can be.

Love Actually is a British festive classic thanks to its portrayal of a festive heartfelt London and inside jokes. Due to the anthology style of the film, it struggles to gain momentum in storytelling. However, the Christmas imagery and soundtrack align with the star-studded cast’s charisma to create a beautiful and comforting festive tale. Thanks to its earnings of $245,203,167, Love Actually is the seventh highest-grossing Christmas film, with a guaranteed spot on the Christmas film marathon list.

6. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Chris Columbus, 1992)

During his holiday vacation to Florida, Kevin McCallister is separated from his family, this time in New York City, where he reencounters the Wet Bandits after their escape during a prison riot.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York follows the sequel manifesto by expanding the first film using a larger setting and sequence of events. However, it still fell below its box office predecessor, earning $358,994,850, making it the third highest-grossing film. Whilst the cartoonish humour comes across as forced and re-hashed at moments, there is still the charm and emphasis on family values from the first film, with festive symbols to tie everything together.

5. The Polar Express (Robert Zemeckis, 2004)

A young boy boards the magical Polar Express on a journey to the North Pole to meet Santa. On the train are some colourful characters with different lessons to teach the child.

The Polar Express is the sixth highest-grossing Christmas film with a total earning of $315,249,768 and negotiates expectations of festive films with a mature tone. The film has a magical enchantment, with unexpected miracles occurring around every corner and an emphasis on faith and love, as seen in many Christmas movies. The Polar Express also offers a unique and distinct visual style, with bold shades of white, blue and gold decorating the film.

4. A Christmas Carol (Robert Zemeckis, 2009)

In one of the many upon many adaptations of Charles Dickens’s novel, a scorned and bitter Scrooge spends his Christmas spreading hate, greed and resentment. That is until he is visited by the ghost of his former partner, who warns him that three more spirits would like to show the old man the consequences of his actions.

Robert Zemeckis’s faithful adaptation of Dickens’ work was a huge hit, earning $325,286,646 at the box office to become the fifth highest-grossing Christmas movie. Thanks to its uncanny valley animation, something Zemeckis is known for, and its ghostly visuals, the film breaks traditional festive films by offering something more unsettling and creepy. However, it still communicates Christmas values as supported by the source material.

3. Elf (Jon Favreau, 2003)

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human who lives among Santa and his helping elves at the North Pole. After Buddy learns of his true heritage, he travels to New York to find his Scrooge-figure father.

Elf is fun, bright and engaging from beginning to end, and with a box office rant of $225,097,437, it stands as the eighth highest-grossing festive film. Ferrell’s performance as Buddy brings comedy and delight to the story, with a beautiful setting of a festive New York City to amplify the Christmas tone. Its humour hits every watch, blending in heart and soul at the same time.

2. Home Alone (Chris Columbus, 1990)

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister sees a Christmas wish come true when he wakes up to find his family has vanished. Kevin has been left home alone accidentally, which he enjoys at first until a burglar duo target his house.

Home Alone is the second highest-grossing Christmas film, earning $476,684,675 at the box office upon release. Thanks to its charm and comedy, it is also a timeless and wonderful addition to the festive movie marathon. Home Alone could stand and succeed outside of the Christmas setting plot-wise. However, the addition of festive values of family, sharing and celebrating accentuate the story all the more, as well as decorating the film with some beautiful festive imagery.

1. Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Ron Howard, 2000)

An angry and alienated Grinch lives in the snowy mountains outside Whoville’s lively city. As the Whos prepare for Christmas, their favourite time of year, the Grinch plots to steal their holiday. It is up to six-year-old Cindy Lou to stop him by showing him the true meaning of Christmas.

Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation is the fourth highest-grossing Christmas film at $345,823,032. Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a classic that is globally adored and re-watched every year. Jim Carrey’s performance as the titular character is hilarious, emotional and timeless. With some charming tones, heightened visuals and brilliant comedic and emotional writing, Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas is one of the best holiday films of all time.