Rammstein release new song exclusively to astronaut located on ISS









German metal band Rammstein have released their latest single, but to a very exclusive audience. The first taste of the band’s upcoming album went to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, the current commander of the International Space Station.

Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider recently shared a post on Instagram where he filmed the interaction between himself and Pesquet as the astronaut received and listened to the song for the first time.

“I had the honour to speak with ISS astronaut @thom_astro on behalf of Rammstein,” he wrote on social media. “He is the current commander of the @iss and living in space since half a year. It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me — talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realising again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe.”

“He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honour for us. Thank you Nasa European Space Agency and Thomas for this unique experience.”

This isn’t the first time that the German industrial gods have been innovative for a song’s release. Back in 2019, the band released the video for their song ‘Pussy’ exclusively to online pornographic websites due to the explicit nature of the various scenes in the video. Rammstein are a band that are very… detail-oriented in their imagery, and they revel in pushing boundaries, especially social ones.

No word yet on what the song, or the parent album, are called, but it’s probably safe to assume that the song will stay within the Rammstein sound: brutal heavy metal, with touches of electronica and satire, is likely the way to go.

Check out the official post from Schneider down below.