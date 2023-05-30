Rammstein deny singer spiked a fan’s drink at show in Lithuania









German rock band Rammstein have denied accusations singer Till Lindemann spiked a fan’s drink while on tour in Lithuania.

On May 23rd, Reddit user Shelby69666 shared a since-deleted post to the Rammstein subreddit ‘Fuck Rammstein’ which showed a bruised body with the caption: “Spiked, no idea when this happened.” The next day, a Twitter account with the same Shelby69666 username appeared and went into more details about the allegations.

Shelby says that before the concert she messaged Aleena Makeeva, who has been alleged on Reddit of inviting girls to stand at the front of shows and arranging for them to attend after parties. She claims Makeeva was forthcoming and invited her to a WhatsApp group.

The alleged victim claims Joe Letz, a member of the Rammstein side project Lindemann, took her along with other girls to a backstage pre-party before the concert where she was given alcohol and told to place her phone on the table. She says she consumed two drinks at the party and claims she was joined by Lindemann, who drank tequila. Shelby wrote: “Everything up to that moment is so clear and from about 8:30 my memory goes zap. I’m like a human zombie, singing, dancing, but also stumbling tripping.”

Before the interval in the show, Shelby recalled being taken to a room beneath the stage where she met the singer. Shelby informed him she didn’t want anything sexual, which allegedly made him angry, and he reportedly walked off after saying, “Joe said you would.”

The following day, Lynn said she was “vomiting, diarrhea, freezing cold then sweating”. In a recent Twitter post, she revealed Lithuanian Police are now dealing with the situation. She wrote: “Just spent almost 5 hours on video call with Lithuanian police. They have finally taken an official statement from me and given me a reference number. I’m incredibly disappointed by how this has been handled by “professionals”.”

On May 28th, Rammstein responded to the accusations and wrote on their Twitter account: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

