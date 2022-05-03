Rammstein announce 2023 'Zeit' stadium tour









German Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour scheduled for 2023.

The rock icons will kick off the stadium tour in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 31st, 2023. The tour will include a date at London’s Wembley Stadium marking their biggest ever UK headlining show. The run of dates will continue through the summer ending on August 17th with a show at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

The band have also explained that further shows may be added to the tour over the coming months. The 19 dates announced so far can be seen below.

Pre-sales for Rammstein’s 2023 tour will start on June 2nd at 9am BST. Members of the Rammstein Fan Club will have exclusive access to limited pre-sale tickets from 9am BST on May 30th to 9am BST on June 1st.

Last week the group released their eighth studio album, Zeit, which brings a new and intriguing flavour to their unique brand of hard-hitting metal. The newly announced 2023 tour will support the brand new album.

Rammstein are due to kick off their 2022 stadium tour later this month, beginning on May 15th with a concert in Prague.

Rammstein 2023 European tour dates:

May 31st – Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jun 3rd – Valladolid Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Spain

Jun 5th – Madrid Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 12th – Belfast Ormeau Park, UK

Jun 16th -Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 21st – London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 25th – Paris Stade de France, France

Jun 28th – Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin, Belgium

Jun 29th – Brussels Stade Roi Baudouin, Belgium

Jul 3rd – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 7th – Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 8th – Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 13th – Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 19th – Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 23rd – Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria

Jul 27th – Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jul 30th – Milan San Siro, Italy

Aug 10th – Budapest Groupama Arena, Hungary

Aug 17th – Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Listen to the thunderous ‘Zick Zack’ from Rammstein’s new album below.